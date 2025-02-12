Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market Size to Surpass USD 90.98 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market

The Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market enables seamless, secure communication across business networks and cloud systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market size was USD 57.10 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 90.98 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. In this market, growth is driven by innovations in networking technologies and the increased adoption of solutions that address the evolving needs of modern businesses, from secure connectivity to scalable infrastructure.Get Sample Copy of Reprt: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3797 Keyplayers:Cisco Systems: Catalyst 9000 Series SwitchesHewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE): Aruba 500 Series Access PointsJuniper Networks: MX Series 5G Universal Routing PlatformsArista Networks: 7280R Series Universal Leaf and Spine SwitchesHuawei Technologies: CloudEngine 16800 Data Center SwitchDell Technologies: PowerSwitch S5248F-ONExtreme Networks: ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 Access PointsFortinet: FortiGate 6000F Series Next-Generation FirewallsPalo Alto Networks: PA-3200 Series Next-Generation FirewallsCheck Point Software Technologies: Quantum Security GatewaysNETGEAR: Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 RouterUbiquiti Networks: UniFi Dream Machine ProCiena Corporation: 6500 Packet-Optical PlatformRiverbed Technology: SteelHead SD WAN OptimizationVMware: NSX-T Data CenterZebra Technologies: FX9600 Fixed RFID ReaderCommScope: Ruckus R750 Wi-Fi 6 Access PointADTRAN: Total Access 5000 SeriesTP-Link: Omada SDN ControllerMellanox Technologies: Spectrum SN2100 SwitchBy Component, Hardware Segment Dominates Connectivity Market while Software Segment Shows Strong GrowthIn 2023, the Hardware segment holds the dominant share of the market, accounting for 45.25%. This dominance is driven by increasing demand for physical infrastructure, including routers, switches, and access points that support secure and reliable data transmission. The growth of advanced technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 has further fueled investments in hardware as businesses seek to upgrade their infrastructure to support high-speed data flow and low-latency applications.The Software segment is experiencing the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.45%. This is due to the rising adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and SD-WAN technologies, which optimize network traffic management and prioritize critical applications.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3797 By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Dominate the Connectivity Market while SMEs Set for Strong GrowthIn 2023, Large enterprises hold a significant market share of 79.89%, owing to their vast networking infrastructure and complex data management needs. These organizations often require scalable, high-performance connectivity solutions to handle massive data volumes, maintain communication across multiple locations, and safeguard sensitive information.The SME segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period. Smaller enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud services, digital collaboration tools, and remote work technologies, driving the demand for affordable, scalable networking solutions.By Industry Vertical, BFSI Dominates the Cloud Security Market while the Healthcare Sector is Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, the BFSI sector is currently the dominating segment. it's driven by this sector's extremely large volumes of sensitive financial information that demands really high levels of security in a bid to fight cyberattacks and data breaches against frauds. Financial institutions heavily invest in cloud security to customer information, compliance issues, and the protection of operations' integrity.The Healthcare sector, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Cloud Security Market. With the rise of telemedicine, electronic health records (EHR), and connected medical devices, there is an increasing need for cloud security to protect patient data from unauthorized access and cyber threats.By Region, North America Dominate Enterprise Connectivity Market; APAC to Experience Fastest GrowthNorth America is the largest region in the Enterprise Connectivity and Networking Market, holding a substantial revenue share of 40.23% in 2023. Major technology companies and high levels of digitalization coupled with robust infrastructure give the region a competitive advantage. Advanced networking solutions such as SD-WAN, 5G, and cloud technologies drive growth in the United States as these provide tools to businesses that maintain seamless operations within an increasingly hybrid workforce environment.Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.47% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid urbanization, increased internet penetration, and the proliferation of SMEs in the region are the key factors driving this growth.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/enterprise-connectivity-and-networking-market-3797 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

