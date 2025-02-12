Data Center Networking Market Size to Surpass USD 76.87 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Data Center Networking Market focuses on high-speed, secure connectivity solutions for modern data centers and cloud computing.

The Data Center Networking Market size was USD 27.37 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 76.87 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.19% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Market is being propelled by significant demand for more efficient, secure, and scalable networking solutions as organizations increasingly shift toward digital transformation and cloud-based operations. As data volumes continue to escalate, businesses are adopting more robust infrastructure to manage the flow of information.

Keyplayers:
Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Fujitsu Limited, Dell Inc., Equinix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Broadcom Corp, Juniper Networks Inc.

By component, Hardware Segment Dominates Data Center Networking Market; WAN Optimization Equipment Set for Strong Growth

The Hardware segment dominated the Data Center Networking Market in 2023, capturing approximately 77% of the market share. This is attributed to the increasing demand for fundamental data center networking components such as high-capacity switches, advanced routers, and network fabrics needed to manage big volumes of data with minimal latency.

The WAN optimization equipment segment, however, is expected to show substantial growth in the coming years, with a significant CAGR as organizations look to improve the performance of their real-time applications and accelerate network traffic.

By End-User, IT & Telecom Sector Dominates Data Center Networking Market, BFSI Sector Poised for Strong Growth

The IT & Telecom segment led the market in 2023, accounting for more than 26% of the market share. Growth in this sector is thus spurred by growing demand for 4G and 5G services, where robust infrastructure must be managed in order to tackle the heavy traffic generated by smart phones, mobile apps, and other connected devices. The network of telecom operators is continually up-graded in order to address the ever-expanding demand for high-speed and data-intensive services.

The BFSI sector is expected to experience the Fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With the need for protection of information of users and securing transactions rising, banks and financial institutions have been heavily investing in their data center infrastructure adopting high-performance networking solutions to catch up with a surge in online trading, mobile payments, among other digital services.

By Region, North America Dominates in Data Center Networking Market while Asia-Pacific Sees Surge in Demand

North America is a major leader in the Data Center Networking Market, thanks to its early adoption of cutting-edge technologies and robust infrastructure. The integration of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things in the region is increasingly demanding high-performance data center networks that can manage large volumes of data efficiently.

In the Asia-Pacific region, demand for advanced data center networking solutions is surging due to the growing need for secure data management. Emerging economies, particularly China and India, are embracing cloud computing, on-demand services, and high-speed internet at a rapid pace.

About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

