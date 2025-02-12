On-board Connectivity Market Size to Surpass USD 27.67 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The On-board Connectivity Market is growing rapidly, fueled by the rising integration of seamless connectivity in transportation, especially vehicles

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The On-board Connectivity Market size was USD 10.01 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.67 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.97% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3808 Keyplayers:Qualcomm – Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity PlatformIntel – Automotive 5G Telematics SolutionsHarman International (Samsung) – Harman Ignite PlatformRobert Bosch GmbH – Connected Vehicle Cloud ServicesPanasonic Corporation – Panasonic Automotive Connectivity SolutionsContinental AG – Telematics Connectivity Module (TCM)Valeo – Valeo Smart Connectivity ModuleDenso Corporation – Denso V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communication SystemSierra Wireless – AirPrime Embedded Modules for Automotive ConnectivityZF Friedrichshafen AG – ZF ProConnect Connectivity PlatformNXP Semiconductors – Automotive Connectivity Solutions for V2XAT&T – AT&T Connected Car PlatformVodafone Group – Vodafone Automotive IoT Telematics SolutionsEricsson – Connected Vehicle CloudVerizon – Hum by Verizon (Connected Car Service)Huawei Technologies – Huawei 5G-V2X Connectivity SolutionsGemalto (Thales Group) – Cinterion IoT Modules for Automotive ConnectivityRenesas Electronics – Renesas V2X Communication SolutionsLG Electronics – Automotive Communication and Infotainment SolutionsTesla, Inc. – Tesla In-Car Connectivity and OTA (Over-the-Air) UpdatesBy Type, Solution Segment Leads, While Service Segment Poised for Highest Growth in On-board Connectivity MarketThe Solution segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for the largest revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the increasing integration of in-car Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, and V2X communication systems, which enable seamless connectivity within vehicles for navigation, entertainment, and safety. The solution segment will continue to lead the market due to the rising adoption of IoT devices in vehicles and the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).The Service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for managed services, maintenance, cloud-based services, and OTA updates essential for the smooth operation of connected vehicles.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3808 By Industry, the Transportation Segment Dominates, While the Entertainment Segment Set for the Fastest Growth in the On-board Connectivity MarketThe Transportation segment led the On-board Connectivity Market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2023. This is primarily due to the growing demand for connected cars, electric vehicles (EVs), and self-driving cars, all of which rely heavily on advanced connectivity solutions for navigation, infotainment, and safety systems. The increasing adoption of IoT technologies, regulatory frameworks for vehicle safety, and the need for high-speed connectivity solutions are all contributing factors to the growth of this segment.The Entertainment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing consumer demand for media consumption and real-time streaming while on the go, connected vehicles now provide new forms of internet connectivity that allow passengers to enjoy movies, music, and gaming.By Region, North America Leads On-board Connectivity Market, While Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the On-board Connectivity Market in 2023, holding the largest revenue share. This is primarily due to the high demand for connected vehicles, technological advancements, and a mature automotive infrastructure, particularly in the United States. The U.S. is a leader in the development and adoption of in-car connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, navigation, and V2X communication. These factors have contributed to strong consumer expectations for connected car features and the significant involvement of key automotive and technology players in research and development.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid development of 5G technology, rising production of automobiles, and growing consumer demand for digital services across the region.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/on-board-connectivity-market-3808 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

