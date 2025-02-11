Province launches new multiyear school calendar

CANADA, February 11 - Island students will be returning to class as early as Thursday, September 4, 2025 for 181 instructional days planned for the 2025-26 school year.

Following the school calendar survey conducted in October 2024, the Province will be introducing for the first time, a multiyear calendar for upcoming school years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. The new multiyear calendar will also include a two-week December student holiday break in 2026 and 361 instruction days over the two school years.

“Ensuring students have access to quality education is not just about the number of days they spend in the classroom, but also how that time is used for academic success and social-emotional wellbeing. The new school calendar has taken into account today’s realities for families and educators alike and attempts to strike a balance that supports student learning and professional development for educators.” - Minister of Education and Early Years Rob Lantz.

The survey results helped inform the recommendations brought forward by the provincial committee responsible for the school calendar. The next school calendar is expected in February 2027.



