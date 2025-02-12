Network Automation Market Size to Surpass USD 32.1 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Network Automation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automation technologies across industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network Automation Market size was USD 4.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.1 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2463 Keyplayers:Cisco Systems (Cisco DNA Center, Cisco Network Services Orchestrator)Juniper Networks (Contrail Networking, Junos OS)IBM (IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, IBM SDN)Arista Networks (Arista EOS, Arista CloudVision)Huawei Technologies (Huawei Agile Network, Huawei CloudEngine)Nokia (Nuage Networks, Nokia CloudBand)VMware (VMware SD-WAN, VMware NSX)Ericsson (Ericsson Network Manager, Ericsson Cloud Core)Extreme Networks (ExtremeCloud IQ, ExtremeSwitching)Ciena (Blue Planet, Ciena Manage)By Deployment, On-Premises Solutions Lead Network Automation Market with 58% Share in 2023The On-Premises segment dominated the Network Automation Market in 2023, accounting for over 58% of the total revenue. This is mainly due to the increased control and security that on-premises solutions provide, particularly for companies that operate in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government sectors. The capability to tailor network automation tools according to specific security needs makes on-premises solutions a preferable option for industries bound by rigid compliance and data protection regulations.By Component, Solution Segment Dominates Network Automation Market with 69.2% Share in 2023The Solution segment led the market, accounting for 69.2% of total revenue in 2023. This part encompasses tools like SDWAN, network virtualization solutions, intent-based networking platforms, and configuration management tools, all of which are crucial for automation of network management in different aspects. The prospects of scalable and flexible network solutions in complex IT environments have triggered the adoption of such solutions.By Infrastructure, Hybrid Infrastructure Segment Set for Strong Growth in Network Automation MarketThe Hybrid infrastructure segment is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. Hybrid infrastructure simply integrates public and private cloud solutions, which enables the efficient management of IT resources across multiple environments. Effective management of both physical and cloud-based infrastructures is critical in optimizing performance in dynamic IT ecosystems.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2463 By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Network Automation Market with Over 64% Revenue Share in 2023Large Enterprises accounted for more than 64% of the total revenue in 2023, driven by their greater resources and investments in upgrading network infrastructures. More complex organizations require advanced network automation solutions to manage the larger data environment thereby resulting in greater operational efficiency. According to reports, larger corporations within Europe have increased productivity after implementing network automation technology.By Vertical, IT Sector Dominates Network Automation Market with 24% Revenue Share in 2023The IT sector dominates the market, accounting for 24% of overall revenue in 2023. This is largely attributed to the speedy growth of IT infrastructure, especially cloud computing, data storage, and artificial intelligence, which require a lot of network automation. The complexity in the network environment of the IT industry has seen an increase, which has made automation solutions to be in demand. Businesses will be able to manage their networks more effectively and securely.By Region, North America Dominates Network Automation Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Strong Growth PotentialNorth America held a market share of 39.2% in 2023, largely driven by the rapid adoption of network automation solutions. Robust technological infrastructure and high adoption rates in key markets such as the U.S. and Canada help the region benefit. The focus of the U.S. government on 5G infrastructure, smart city projects, and improvements in network security has also added to the dominance of the region.In Asia Pacific, growth in the Network Automation Market is expected to be substantial, powered by a colossal and diverse customer base in countries like India and China, government initiatives such as China's "Made in China 2025" and India's "Digital India" will further fuel the adoption of network automation solutions.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/network-automation-market-2463 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

