MindPal.co is expanding its AI HR tools offering for recruiters and candidates

The San Francisco-based startup aims to become a provider of the most innovative tools supporting recruitment automation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a company with experience in recruiting for positions in the Tech sector, MindPal.co connects the best talent with their dream job."Up until now, we offered Resume Generator, which made it easy to anonymize resumes and format the submitted application into a selected template. Recruiters were also eager to use Job Matching, a tool that assessed candidates with extraordinary precision and matched them to a specific job offer." reveals Chris Parjaszewski, CEO of MindPal.co."Today we are adding a fully functional ATS and AI HR bots that automate certain functions, e.g. initiate contact with selected candidates. We also have something for those looking for a job in FAANG. These are the MindPal.co/jobs job board, Resume Checker and Resume Builder, which allows you to construct your application in a way that will interest recruiters." he adds.MindPal ATS combines all job functions with candidate resume, job matching and a unique search engine on the market, enabling deep search - semantic, keywords and boolean. Recruiters can create their talent pool and acquire candidates from social media such as LinkedIn. ATS is also integrated with Slack messenger.AI HR Bots allow you to automate many daily, repetitive activities of a recruiter. They do resume screening or candidate sourcing 90 percent faster. Their use in a company can shorten the recruitment time by 75 percent and bring big savings.MindPal.co did not forget about candidates either. Extensive experience on the market resulted in the creation of the MindPal.co/jobs job board, where offers from top tech companies such as Meta, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Google appear the fastest.However, to get a dream job offer, you need to prepare a perfect resume. That is why Resume Checker will help you check if you have not made any mistakes, and Resume Builder will help you create an application that will be promoted the most by ATS used by FAANG and will impress recruiters. The company will soon announce more projects for the global HR market based on Artificial Intelligence.

