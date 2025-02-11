MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in burglary in Northwest.
On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 7:56 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest, for a report of a burglary. The victims reported that a suspect forced entry through a door of the residence, stole property then fled the scene. Neither of the victims were injured.
Subsequently, the victims were able to provide a description of the suspect. Officers canvassed the area and located a suspect matching the description and placed the suspect under arrest.
As a result of the detective’s investigation, 51-year-old Antwan Graham, of no fixed address, was charged with Burglary One.
CCN: 25020345
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.