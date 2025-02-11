Submit Release
MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in burglary in Northwest.

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 7:56 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of Clifton Street, Northwest, for a report of a burglary. The victims reported that a suspect forced entry through a door of the residence, stole property then fled the scene. Neither of the victims were injured.

Subsequently, the victims were able to provide a description of the suspect. Officers canvassed the area and located a suspect matching the description and placed the suspect under arrest.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 51-year-old Antwan Graham, of no fixed address, was charged with Burglary One.

CCN: 25020345

###

