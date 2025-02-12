Battery Charging IC Market Forecast, 2024-2032: Surging Demand in EVs and Consumer Electronics

Battery Charging IC Market

The Global Battery Charging IC Market is projected to reach $17.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Supportive government measures, such as renewable energy subsidies and carbon pricing, are driving the growth for Battery Charging IC market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battey charging ICs are devices that regulate current and voltage within a battery. They are commonly used in portable devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops. Among various types of batteries, Li-ion battery charger ICs have emerged as the promising ones because of their unique characteristics. These batteries have greater energy densities, offering higher voltage per cell and tolerating higher currents.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A64702 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐂𝐬In the past few years, battery charging IC technology has undergone a huge transformation, offering new applications across diverse industries. Continuous advancements in this field focus on enhancing the efficiency, flexibility, and thermal management of batteries. Soft switching has evolved as a new technique in the domain that offers greater efficiency and enables lower heat generation. By minimizing energy losses and electromagnetic interference, these switching models boost the performance of battery chargers.Moreover, in traditional battery charging ICs, diodes are used to provide fixed forward voltage losses which act as essential components in charging designs. However, in today’s ICs, diodes are replaced with active semiconductor switches, offering a bridgeless converter topology. On the other hand, the rapid integration of Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide enables faster switching and reduces energy losses. This development reduces the use of passive magnetic components and minimizes heatsinks, rendering a more compact charging system.Many leading manufacturers have started integrating DC-DC converters in these devices to decrease system cost and complexity by eliminating additional components, interconnections, and assembly steps. The configuration of offboard DC fast charging stations simplifies the overall charging process and supports the functionalities of onboard chargers with a hybrid of AC and DC charging.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐂𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬These charging ICs have penetrated various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and the power industry for potential applications. This diverse applicability of the systems has boosted the growth of the battery charging IC market . According to Allied Market Research, the industry is projected to manifest a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2032.In consumer electronics, these devices manage charging for gadgets such as smartphones and laptops, ensuring enhanced battery performance. In the automotive sector, they are deployed in EVs to optimize power delivery and vehicle safety. Also, many power businesses have started implementing these ICs in energy storage systems to enhance grid management.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A64702 𝐄𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐈-𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐌𝐒-𝐨𝐧-𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞In July 2024, Eatron Technologies, a renowned technology company offering advanced battery solutions announced the launch of its cutting-edge battery management technology. The firm introduced a next-generation AI-powered Battery Management System on Chip in partnership with Syntiant, a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions. This technology is developed with the integration of Eatron’s intelligent software layer and Syntiant’s ultra-low power NDP120 neural decision processor. This product is designed to deliver unparalleled battery performance, safety, and longevity.AI-BMS-on-chip has represented a notable advancement in battery management, providing energy-efficient systems with an additional 10% battery capacity and extending battery life by up to 25%. This advanced solution improves battery power by offering precise state-of-charge and health estimations. Additionally, by providing early detection of potential issues through predictive diagnostics, this system provides operational safety and prevents failures.Furthermore, the solution incorporates the processing capabilities of Syntiant’s NDP120 which enables it to operate efficiently in the cloud infrastructure. This further results in lower latency, reduced power consumption, and overall system costs. Nonetheless, because of its seamless integration, AI-BMS-on-chip is beneficial for a wide range of battery-powered applications, which include consumer electronics, mobility, and industrial purposes. The solution also offers customization capabilities through a toolchain that allows users to adapt functionalities to suit specific applications. It also provides cost-effective alternatives for businesses seeking advanced battery technologies to gain a competitive edge.𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩Battery charging ICs have become essential components in modern electronics, meeting the emerging demands of modern businesses. Moreover, the rising adoption of EVs and the rapid advancements in charging technologies are expected to create new avenues for the landscape in the coming years.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A64702 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use various tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.