[Latest] Dioctyl Maleate Market Growth 2019, Opportunities and Leading Players Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Global Dioctyl Maleate Market is Expected to Reach $326.1 million by 2026

Dioctyl maleate is manufactured by reacting 2-ethylhexanol with maleic anhydride and an esterification catalyst. This serves as a key intermediate raw material in the production of DOSS surfactants.” — David Correa

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dioctyl maleate market generated $242.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $326.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market including drivers & restraints, top winning strategies, market size & forecasts, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in demand for non-phthalate plasticizers, increase in constructional activities in developing countries, and development of the cosmetic & personal care product industry in emerging economies drive the growth of the global dioctyl maleate market. On the other hand, availability of cheaper substitutes restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, implementation of stringent government regulations on phthalates is expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The surfactants & wetting agent segment to lead the trail by 2026-Based on end-use, the surfactants & wetting agent segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global dioctyl maleate market share in 2018 and is expected retain its dominance throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to increase in demand for surfactants to be used in manufacturing of household detergents and personal care products. The plasticizer segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% by 2026. Increase in demand for flexible PVC products in various applications such as construction, automotive, toys, plastic medical devices, and food packaging films has propelled the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of total revenue of the global dioctyl maleate market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. Many large automobile players including BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai, and others have shifted their manufacturing facilities to this region owing to abundance of raw materials and low labor costs. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Biesterfeld AG, ESIM Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co., Ltd., HallStar, Merck KGaA, Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Polynt SpA, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

