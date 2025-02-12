Structural Health Monitoring SHM Market Ensuring Safety and Longevity of Infrastructure Through Technology | 2025 - 2034

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM): Ensuring safety and longevity of infrastructures through advanced sensors and predictive maintenance techniques.

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM): Increasing focus on infrastructure safety and predictive maintenance fuels demand for SHM systems.” — Exactitude Consultancy

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒)

The global structural health monitoring (SHM) market was valued at approximately USD 3.68 billion in 2024. Projections indicate that the market will reach around USD 27.06 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market is anticipated to grow significantly, expanding from approximately $3.15 billion in 2023 to $14.73 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of around 18.7% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing investments in infrastructure and the need for safety and maintenance of aging structures, particularly in sectors like civil engineering and transportation. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI into SHM systems enhances real-time monitoring capabilities, further propelling market demand. North America is expected to dominate the market, while the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth due to rapid urbanization and government initiatives aimed at improving structural integrity. Key players in this market include COWI, Pure Technologies, and Geocomp Corporation, among others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: Japanese (構造ヘルス モニタリング (SHM)), Korea (구조적 건강 모니터링(SHM)), china (结构健康监测 (SHM)), French (Surveillance de la santé structurelle (SHM)), German (Strukturelle Gesundheitsüberwachung (SHM)), and Italy (Monitoraggio della salute strutturale (SHM)), etc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞: COWI A/S, Campbell Scientific, Geokon, Nova Metrix LLC, SGS SA, Trimble Inc., Structural Monitoring Systems PLC, Sixense, Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., Acellent Technologies, Inc., Geocomp Corporation, Kinemetrics, National Instruments Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, James Fisher Strainstall, Advitam Inc., RST Instruments Ltd., Smart Structures Inc., Pure Technologies, Structural Monitoring Systems Plc and other.

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Dynamics

1. Drivers:

Rising infrastructure investments and aging infrastructure globally.

Increasing adoption of IoT and wireless sensors in SHM systems.

Stringent government regulations regarding structural safety.

Growing demand for predictive maintenance to reduce downtime and costs.

2. Restraints:

High installation and maintenance costs of SHM systems.

Technical challenges in data integration and analysis.

Limited awareness about SHM benefits in emerging economies.

3. Opportunities:

Development of smart cities and intelligent infrastructure.

Integration of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing in SHM.

Expanding applications in aerospace, energy, and marine sectors.

4. Challenges:

Data security and privacy concerns due to cloud-based systems.

Lack of skilled professionals for managing and interpreting SHM data.

Standardization issues across global markets.

The Global Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Component:

Hardware:

Sensors

Data Acquisition Systems

Communication Devices

Software:

Data Analysis Software

Monitoring and Management Software

Visualization Tools

Services:

Installation and Integration

Maintenance and Support

Consulting and Advisory Services

Training and Education

By Technology:

Wired Structural Health Monitoring

Wireless Structural Health Monitoring

By Application:

Bridges and Dams

Buildings and Stadiums

Vessels and Platforms

Airframes and Wind Turbines

Large Machinery and Equipment

By End User:

Civil

Aerospace

Defense

Energy

Mining

Other End Users

Region Included are: North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

𝑷𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝑻𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

Chapter 01 - Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Executive Summary

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 - Global Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 - Global Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Background or History

Chapter 06 - Global Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Segmentation (e.g. Type, Application)

Chapter 07 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis Worldwide Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market

Chapter 08 - Global Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Structure & worth Analysis

Chapter 09 - Global Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Competitive Analysis & Challenges

Chapter 10 - Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 - Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Research Method

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 & 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝟐𝟒/𝟕 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized, multi-dimensional, in-depth, and high-quality insights empower our customers to seize market opportunities, tackle challenges, craft effective strategies, and act swiftly—gaining a competitive edge with ample time and space to succeed.

– country-level analysis for the 5 countries of your choice.

– competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any other data point.

