BMG Money Expands Into Indiana

Expansion into Hoosier state marks a new milestone for BMG Money, providing greater access to accessible and affordable credit alternatives

Life’s unexpected expenses should never cripple someone, and we aim to offer support when needed.” — Kieran Noonan, President & CEO at BMG Money

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG Money today announced it has expanded into Indiana, providing access to loan products for public and private sector employees.This milestone comes on the heels of recently expanding into Alaska, Nevada and North Carolina, demonstrating BMG Money’s commitment to providing access to fair and affordable credit options. BMG Money has been a pioneer in employment-based lending since its inception in 2011, offering a lifeline to both public and private sector workers.The company's innovative approach focuses on providing access to emergency financial assistance with quick funding options, catering to individuals who may have been rejected by traditional financial institutions. FICO scores are not considered during the credit decision process and loans are approved based on employment status.Wages in America have grown at a record pace, yet financial stress continues to plague workplaces. In addition to the impact this has on an individual’s wellbeing, there is a direct impact on employers. Employee engagement has fallen to the lowest level in over a decade, negatively affecting business health and success, according to Gallup’s most recent annual report . In fact, Gallup reported that disengaged employees cost U.S. companies up to $550 billion annually in lost productivity.“Nearly 85% of large U.S. employers offer workplace wellness programs , yet the burnout and mental health needs that they are meant to address have continued to escalate,” said Kieran Noonan, President & CEO at BMG Money. “Businesses and organizations must evaluate why these programs are not working and consider alternatives.”BMG Money aims to address this nationwide issue. Offered to employees as a voluntary benefit, the innovative LoansAtWork program, Lender WebBank, provides access to emergency loans at rates less than one-tenth the cost of many alternatives. As a trusted source for safer credit options, BMG Money partners with over 100 public sector employers and local, county and state government bodies nationwide.Noonan added, "By expanding into Indiana, we are able to help more individuals who are in critical need of an emergency loan, whether to pay for a sudden car repair or replace a broken furnace or HVAC. Life’s unexpected expenses should never cripple someone, and we aim to offer support when needed.”Employees can apply online, receive the funds within one business day, and repay the loan through automatic payroll deductions. There is no cost or risk to the employer to provide this benefit. BMG Money continues to have an outstanding reputation, with ratings of 4.9-stars from TrustPilot, 4.7 on Google, and 98% on Facebook, as of February 12, 2025.For more information about LoansAtWork, visit www.bmgmoney.com/loansatwork About BMG MoneyHeadquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has offered employment-based lending solutions since 2011 to help public and private sector employees that have been overlooked by traditional financial institutions and are struggling to overcome archaic methods of determining credit worthiness. Currently operating in 39 states plus the District of Columbia, BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of its customers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.bmgmoney.com

