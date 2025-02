Asia Pacific Secondhand Goods Market Set for Strong Growth with Projected 9.7% CAGR by 2034 | FMI

Asia Pacific Secondhand Goods Industry Asia Pacific Secondhand Goods Industry Overviews

The Asia Pacific secondhand goods market is growing rapidly due to increased demand for sustainable, affordable products and the rise of online platforms.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ด๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ is projected to attain a size of USD 77,914.5 million by 2024. Rising demand expectations among consumers further drive the growth of affordable and sustainable products. The market is garnering benefits from eco-friendly awareness as well as cost-cutting alternative purchasing behaviors, seeing more consumers switching to used goods from various sectors like fashions, electronics, and furniture.Revenue of the industry will reach USD 1,96,645.8 million by 2034 owing to an impressive growth of 9.7% CAGR during 2024-2034. The growth is due to increasing online transactions , rising middle class, and shifting cultural acceptance of secondhand goods positioning the market for sustained growth for next decade.๐—จ๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ธ ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ โ€“ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜!๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜As consumer interest in eco-friendly options grows in order to reduce waste and carbon footprints, the secondhand goods market in Asia Pacific is growing. In particular, among the younger generation, there's a distinct shift toward eco-consumerism as secondhand products are embraced as part of a circular economy. Besides that, consumers are being driven by the economic need to consider economically the option of pre-owned goods in fashion, electronics, and furnishing.Technological innovations are further hastening market expansion. The online resale platforms and mobile applications have provided many extra opportunities for secondhand online purchasing and selling. Changing attitudes toward buying and using secondhand goods because of the nifty and vintage characteristics of these goods and their personalization are rapidly changing consumer behavior in urban centers. These developments are fanning the flame of the growth of the secondhand goods market in the region.๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€๐—–๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ: As the world's largest consumer market, China plays a critical role in the secondhand goods market. The growing middle class and increased awareness of environmental sustainability are driving the demand for secondhand goods. However, there are regional differences in how secondhand items are perceived, with some areas showing stronger acceptance than others.๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ: In India, secondhand goods are gaining popularity, especially in urban centers. The younger demographic and tech-savvy consumers are increasingly engaging with online resale platforms.๐—๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป: Japan has a strong culture of secondhand goods, particularly in fashion, with high-end brands enjoying significant resale value. The market is well-established, but growing concerns over sustainability are helping it to expand further.๐—”๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฎ: Australia's secondhand goods market is growing, particularly in fashion, with many consumers turning to online resale platforms. The market benefits from a well-developed e-commerce ecosystem.๐—š๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ โ€“ ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—™๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜!๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ค๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—”๐˜€๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ: The secondhand market faces several challenges, but mainly quality assurance. Customers get dissuaded from buying secondhand items that may have defects or short lifespans.๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฎ ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—จ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜€: Some secondhand goods in some cultures are looked upon as inferior or less desirable than new products, leading to a reluctance for consumers to make purchases.๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€: The management of the entire supply chain from sourcing used articles through refurbishment and on to the final shipping and distribution could be a challenge, especially in Asia Pacific, where diversity poses a further complication.๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด & ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป: One of the main challenges regarding using used goods is that they are usually hard to price. Mostly, sellers will be confused regarding how much to sell a used good at while, on the other hand, early consumers can be deterred when they get a set price that they feel is too steep-button.๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜๐—น๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธSeveral key players emerged; each one building its unique presence in the burgeoning secondhand goods market. In this context, online platforms like Carousell, Rakuten, and OLX have emerged as prime marketplaces for buying and selling pre-owned goods that span a wide array of categories from fashion, electronics to home goods.The Asia Pacific secondhand goods industry will continue its expansion-path, propelled by consumer shifting preferences toward sustainability, economical pricing, and variety. Developments will continue to take place in the market, therefore upping the competition as well, as these players innovate and adapt to the changing needs of consumers.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑCarousell; OLX; Tokopedia; Reebelo; Sangeetha Mobiles; Cashify; Hamleys; BookMooch; Qoo10; My Toys; Nykaa; Flipkart; PetSmart; Pet Lovers Centre; Anchanto; Rakuten; SaSa; Kakaku.com; Toy "R" Us; Yahoo! Auctions Japan๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐—จ๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ โ€“ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—™๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜„ !๐—”๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜๐—น๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—•๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒโ€ข Apparel/Fashiono Womenโ€™so Menโ€™so Baby/Kidsโ€ข House, Garden, Do-It-Yourselfโ€ข Consumer Electronicsโ€ข Media and Entertainmentโ€ข Consumer Appliancesโ€ข Beauty and Healthโ€ข Toysโ€ข Leisure, Sports, and Fitnessโ€ข Pet Supplies๐—•๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—นโ€ข Thrift Stores/Resale Storesโ€ข Online Market Placesโ€ข Consignment Shopsโ€ข Other Channels๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—œ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—บ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ท๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฐ:๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒโ€™๐˜€ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—” ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฐ ๐—ข๐˜‚๐˜๐—น๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ธ:๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฐ:๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—–๐—– ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฐ:๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—–๐—– ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฐ:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ (๐ ๐Œ๐ˆ)Future Market Insights, Inc. 