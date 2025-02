Beverage Packaging Market to Hit USD 201.7 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Smart Packaging Solutions | FMI

Beverage Packaging Market Regional Analysis of Beverage Packaging Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐›๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is set for steady growth, with its valuation expected to climb from ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง in 2025 to ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ• ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2035, expanding at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ% during the forecast period. This marks a significant rise from USD 143.5 billion recorded in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.Among various packaging formats, bottles remain the most widely used due to their flexibility in sizes, ease of transportation, and ability to preserve beverage freshness. Their versatility makes them the preferred choice for soft drinks, milk, water, alcoholic beverages, and more.In addition to conventional packaging, smart beverage packaging solutions are gaining traction, offering benefits such as optimized logistics, anti-counterfeiting measures, brand security, and enhanced consumer engagement. Technologies like RFID and NFC tags are being integrated to improve product authentication and traceability, while data-embedded barcodes provide access to nutritional facts and product details, fostering greater transparency in the industry.๐”๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ค ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ โ€“ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ!Packaging is typically used to preserve the goods from damage and attract customers by improving its visually through the use of innovative ornamental techniques, which also helps the product stand out from competitors. Beverage packaging is critical for safeguarding liquids because they are prone to leaks and contamination.Packaging firms offer a wide range of items, including cans, bottles, jars, pouches, and cartons, to extend the shelf life and sales of beverages. The packaging solutions' high strength, lightweight, and protection from the external environment may help to boost the expansion of the beverage packaging industry.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญโ€ข The global beverage packaging market recorded a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2024.โ€ข Market value reached USD 143.5 billion in 2024.โ€ข The USA is expected to maintain a CAGR of 2.5% through 2035.โ€ข The UK is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.0% by 2035.โ€ข Plastic is estimated to hold a 27.8% market share by 2035.โ€ข By the end of 2035, plastic is expected to dominate with a 43.6% share.๐”๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ1. Customized beverage packaging, which is personalized to individual tastes in size, texture, color, and design, increases customer loyalty by bringing distinctive value to the consumer experience.2. Consumers' focus on health and cleanliness drives demand for dependable and ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ options. Various container types, such as cans, bottles, and liquid cartons, are used to package alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in plastic, glass, cardboard, and metal.3. Intelligent technologies are ushering in a new era of digitization for the beverage industry. Mobile scanning of QR codes, smart labels, and embedded information on packaging increases consumer security and convenience, leading to market growth.4. Rising wealth and per capita earnings, particularly in emerging nations, are propelling the development of innovative and convenient packaging technologies. Ongoing study investigates the possibility for recycled plastics to replace virgin plastics in beverage containers, lowering polymer procurement costs.๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ โ€“ ๐†๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ฒ ๐š๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žKey participants in the beverage packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Ardagh Glass Packaging expanded its Heritage bottle line in January 2025, adding new sizes, closures, and colours. These items include a clear glass bottle with a pry-off closure and an amber bottle with a twist-off finish for craft beverage manufacturers who value packaging versatility and a nostalgic appeal.โ€ข In December 2024, Ball Corporation teamed with Dabur to launch Real Bites juice in eco-friendly aluminum cans, boosting the sustainability agenda and decreasing the environmental imprint, marking a significant step forward in beverage packaging sustainability.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Ball Corporationโ€ข Tetra Pakโ€ข Crown Holdings, Inc.โ€ข Ardagh Group S.A.โ€ข Owens-Illinois, Incโ€ข Gerresheimer AGโ€ข Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltdโ€ข Amcor plcโ€ข Saverglass SASโ€ข Vidrala S.A.โ€ข Stoelzle Glass Groupโ€ข Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.โ€ข Verallia๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง-๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€”๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ค ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ!๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ:In terms of material, the industry is divided into up to glass, plastic, metal, and paper/paperboard. Plastic is further divided as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Metal is further classified as aluminum and steel.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:In terms of product type, the industry is segregated into liquid cartons, beverage cans, bottles, and others (pouch, jars, kegs, etc.). Beverage cans are further classified as aluminum cans, and steel cans. Bottles are divide into glass bottles, plastic bottles, and aluminum bottles.๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ:In terms of capacity, the industry is segregated into up to 250 ml, 251 to 500 ml, 501 to 1000 ml, and above 1000 ml.๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The industry is classified by application as alcoholic drinks, and non-alcoholic drinks. Alcoholic drinks are classified as beer, wine, spirits, and other alcoholic beverages. 