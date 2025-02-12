Beverage Packaging Market to Hit USD 201.7 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Smart Packaging Solutions | FMI

Beverage Packaging Market Regional Analysis of Beverage Packaging Market

Spain's wine exports drive high demand for specialized beverage packaging. Eco-friendly carton are rising in popularity, offering sustainability and protection.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set for steady growth, with its valuation expected to climb from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟒𝟕.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025 to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟏.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035, expanding at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟐% during the forecast period. This marks a significant rise from USD 143.5 billion recorded in 2024, reflecting increasing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.Among various packaging formats, bottles remain the most widely used due to their flexibility in sizes, ease of transportation, and ability to preserve beverage freshness. Their versatility makes them the preferred choice for soft drinks, milk, water, alcoholic beverages, and more.In addition to conventional packaging, smart beverage packaging solutions are gaining traction, offering benefits such as optimized logistics, anti-counterfeiting measures, brand security, and enhanced consumer engagement. Technologies like RFID and NFC tags are being integrated to improve product authentication and traceability, while data-embedded barcodes provide access to nutritional facts and product details, fostering greater transparency in the industry.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 – 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬!Packaging is typically used to preserve the goods from damage and attract customers by improving its visually through the use of innovative ornamental techniques, which also helps the product stand out from competitors. Beverage packaging is critical for safeguarding liquids because they are prone to leaks and contamination.Packaging firms offer a wide range of items, including cans, bottles, jars, pouches, and cartons, to extend the shelf life and sales of beverages. The packaging solutions' high strength, lightweight, and protection from the external environment may help to boost the expansion of the beverage packaging industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭• The global beverage packaging market recorded a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2024.• Market value reached USD 143.5 billion in 2024.• The USA is expected to maintain a CAGR of 2.5% through 2035.• The UK is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.0% by 2035.• Plastic is estimated to hold a 27.8% market share by 2035.• By the end of 2035, plastic is expected to dominate with a 43.6% share.𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭1. Customized beverage packaging, which is personalized to individual tastes in size, texture, color, and design, increases customer loyalty by bringing distinctive value to the consumer experience.2. Consumers' focus on health and cleanliness drives demand for dependable and 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 options. Various container types, such as cans, bottles, and liquid cartons, are used to package alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in plastic, glass, cardboard, and metal.3. Intelligent technologies are ushering in a new era of digitization for the beverage industry. Mobile scanning of QR codes, smart labels, and embedded information on packaging increases consumer security and convenience, leading to market growth.4. Rising wealth and per capita earnings, particularly in emerging nations, are propelling the development of innovative and convenient packaging technologies. Ongoing study investigates the possibility for recycled plastics to replace virgin plastics in beverage containers, lowering polymer procurement costs.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 – 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key participants in the beverage packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Ardagh Glass Packaging expanded its Heritage bottle line in January 2025, adding new sizes, closures, and colours. These items include a clear glass bottle with a pry-off closure and an amber bottle with a twist-off finish for craft beverage manufacturers who value packaging versatility and a nostalgic appeal.• In December 2024, Ball Corporation teamed with Dabur to launch Real Bites juice in eco-friendly aluminum cans, boosting the sustainability agenda and decreasing the environmental imprint, marking a significant step forward in beverage packaging sustainability.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Ball Corporation• Tetra Pak• Crown Holdings, Inc.• Ardagh Group S.A.• Owens-Illinois, Inc• Gerresheimer AG• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd• Amcor plc• Saverglass SAS• Vidrala S.A.• Stoelzle Glass Group• Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.• Verallia𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬—𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭!𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:In terms of material, the industry is divided into up to glass, plastic, metal, and paper/paperboard. Plastic is further divided as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Metal is further classified as aluminum and steel.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:In terms of product type, the industry is segregated into liquid cartons, beverage cans, bottles, and others (pouch, jars, kegs, etc.). Beverage cans are further classified as aluminum cans, and steel cans. Bottles are divide into glass bottles, plastic bottles, and aluminum bottles.𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:In terms of capacity, the industry is segregated into up to 250 ml, 251 to 500 ml, 501 to 1000 ml, and above 1000 ml.𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The industry is classified by application as alcoholic drinks, and non-alcoholic drinks. Alcoholic drinks are classified as beer, wine, spirits, and other alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic drinks are subdivided as fruit juices, carbonated drinks/soda, RTD, milk products.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:In 2023, the global 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was estimated to be valued at USD 366.9 million. During the forecast period, the market is likely to garner a moderate CAGR of 2.30%. By 2034, the market is predicted to gain a valuation of USD 472.2 million by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pallet-stretch-wrapping-machines-market The 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬 is estimated to be worth USD 2.1 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/linerless-labels-market The 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 is estimated to be worth USD 1,362.5 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,921.9 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cling-film-market The 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 is estimated to be worth USD 4,837.2 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 6,757.7 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/packaging-tubes-market The global 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 is anticipated to be worth USD 6.0 billion by 2034. According to the estimates, the market is projected to clock a 2.6% CAGR until 2034. In 2024, the bulk bag market size is valued at USD 4.6 billion. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bulk-bags-market The 𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐱𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 value is pegged at USD 202.6 million in 2024, with the top 3 countries holding 41% of the market share. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isothermal-boxes-for-vaccines-market The global 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is forecast to increase from USD 8.1 billion in 2023 to USD 13.0 billion by the end of 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tarpaulin-sheets-market The global 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 are estimated to be worth USD 1,097.5 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,822.1 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/label-applicators-market With the palletizers trend picking across the world, the global 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to gain from this phenomenon and jump from a value of USD 2.4 billion in 2024 to USD 2.9 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.2%. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/palletizers-market The 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is predicted to thrive at a sluggish CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2034. Key forces anticipated to advance the global clamshell packaging market expansion include the food industry's sharp increase in demand. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/clamshell-packaging-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. 