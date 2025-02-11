Applications open for the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund in PEI

CANADA, February 11 - The Government of Canada and Province of Prince Edward Island signed a new $86.2-million agreement to accelerate housing development, increase density, and help meet the growing demand for affordable housing.

The new funding through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) will support capital or planning projects to build, expand or rehabilitate drinking water, wastewater, stormwater or solid waste infrastructure - all essential for enabling more housing.

The Province acknowledges the urgent need to deliver financial support to applicants. To streamline this process, webinars will be held throughout February to help guide applicants and support funding decisions.

The deadline for the first intake of applications in PEI is May 1, 2025. Register for a webinar and apply for funding at PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/CHIFPEI.

Provincial and municipal governments, Indigenous organizations, non-profits, and private sector partners collaborating with another eligible applicant are encouraged to apply.

“This investment in critical infrastructure will bring down the cost of building, enabling the development of more homes, faster to meet the needs of our communities.” - Hon. Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



“Strong infrastructure is the foundation of safe, sustainable housing and vibrant, healthy communities. These investments will significantly accelerate housing development, increasing both availability and affordability for Islanders.”

- Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, PEI

“By subsidizing infrastructure, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Program will help accelerate housing and make it more affordable. This is a generational investment that will create complete, inclusive and sustainable communities.”

– Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Lands and Communities, PEI



The Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is directing $6 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF investments, alongside the Province’s five-year Building Together housing strategy, aims to ensure access to adequate, affordable, and suitable housing for Islanders.

All provinces and territories that commit to key housing-enabling conditions for increasing Canada’s housing supply receive CHIF funding.

$1 billion is available to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities through CHIF’s direct delivery stream. Communities of all sizes can apply for this stream of funding until March 31, 2025, and until May 19, 2025, for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous applicants can learn more or apply online.



