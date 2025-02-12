Getaround, Inc. Announces Wind-Down of U.S. Operations

Company’s European Business to Continue

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getaround, Inc. (“Getaround” or the “Company”), a global car-sharing marketplace, announced today that it has plans to commence an orderly wind-down of its U.S. business operations, which includes its car-share and HyreCar businesses. Getaround’s European business will continue operating to provide car-sharing services for customers in all current European markets.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision, one that was not made lightly and only after careful consideration of various strategic options," said AJ Lee, Interim CEO and COO. "Despite significant improvements in overall profitability and extensive restructuring efforts, the Company has faced an ongoing lack of liquidity which has made U.S. operations no longer viable. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated Getarounders and loyal hosts and guests in the U.S. for their unwavering support and commitment to Getaround and HyreCar over the years. Their contributions have been invaluable, and the company truly appreciates all that they have done."

Getaround, together with its financial and legal advisors, engaged in an extensive analysis of all available alternatives to identify a solution that would allow the U.S. business to continue. The Company ultimately determined that an orderly wind-down of the U.S. business is necessary to maximize the value of Getaround’s assets for all stakeholders. This move is part of a broader effort to streamline operations and better focus on the most strategic opportunities in Europe.

“Getaround is the leading car-sharing platform in Europe, which makes it uniquely well-suited to accelerate the Company’s path to profitability,” added AJ Lee. “It continues to unlock efficiencies and scale as an innovative and category-defining player in car-sharing.”

Customers, vendors, employees, or other interested parties who may have questions related to the wind-down may contact investors@getaround.com

Getaround’s legal advisor is Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and its restructuring advisor is Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC.

Getaround Investor Relations

investors@getaround.com

