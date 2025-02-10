Submit Release
2025-21 AG NEWS RELEASE – OʻAHU GRAND JURY INDICTS TIMOTHY LEE FOR CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION OFFENSES

 

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

 

OʻAHU GRAND JURY INDICTS TIMOTHY LEE FOR CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION OFFENSES

 

News Release 2025-21

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                       

February 10, 2025

 

HONOLULU – On February 7, 2025, Timothy Lee, 48, was indicted by the O`ahu Grand Jury and charged with nine counts of False Name Contribution that occurred in 2020. In the nine counts, Lee is alleged to have intentionally or knowingly made $13,000 in contributions to a candidate or candidate committee in a name other than his own.

 

Attorney General Anne Lopez stated, “Campaign contribution laws are critical safeguards of our electoral process. The Department of the Attorney General will vigorously investigate and prosecute individuals that violate those laws.”

 

False Name Contribution is a class C felony offense punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

 

The Campaign Spending Commission referred this matter to the Department of the Attorney General for an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) and Investigations Division. SIPD is the State of Hawaiʻi’s primary law enforcement unit responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption, fraud, and economic crimes. The Investigation Division is tasked with conducting criminal and administrative investigations into state-related matters.

 

The case, State v. Timothy Lee, 1CPC-25-0000161, is being prosecuted by SIPD Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener.  A copy of the indictment can be found here.

 

Lee is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

 

