Colorado School of Mines names Dr. Stefanie Tompkins as new Provost

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado School of Mines is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stefanie Tompkins as its next Provost, effective May 12, 2025. Dr. Tompkins, who most recently served as the 23rd director of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), brings a distinguished career in scientific research, public service and executive leadership to Mines.

Dr. Tompkins is no stranger to Mines, having served as Vice President for Research and Technology Transfer before returning to national service at DARPA. As Director of DARPA, she led a complex $4 billion-plus organization whose mission is to advance breakthrough technologies for national security, overseeing transformative research and development efforts across multiple scientific disciplines. Under Tompkins’ leadership, DARPA launched DARPAConnect, an initiative that has broadened DARPA’s reach and stimulated growth and collaboration with small businesses and education institutions new to the national security space. Her career at DARPA also includes serving as Deputy Director of the Strategic Technology Office, Chief of Staff and Director of the Defense Sciences Office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie back to Colorado School of Mines in this very important leadership role,” said Mines President Paul C. Johnson. “Stefanie’s extensive executive leadership experience in a technology innovation-focused organization like DARPA is what Mines needs now. That combined with her passion for Mines’ mission and love for the Mines community makes her an exceptional choice to lead the university’s academic enterprise.”

As Provost, Dr. Tompkins will be responsible for shaping the faculty, students and academic programs so that Mines continues to excel in its mission of producing the talent, knowledge and innovations that industry and society need and continues to advance toward its aspiration of being a top-of-mind and first-choice university for students, faculty and external partners. The Provost’s Office also leads enrollment management, initiatives to increase student retention, graduation and success, and Mines’ new facilities and programs related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

“I am honored and excited to return to Mines as Provost,” said Dr. Tompkins. “Mines is an extraordinary institution, known for its rigorous academic programs, world-class faculty, exceptional value proposition and culture of innovation and problem-solving. I look forward to working with President Johnson, our faculty, students and staff to support their success and further elevate our academic excellence and research impact.”

Dr. Tompkins holds a PhD and MS in geology from Brown University and a BA in geology and geophysics from Princeton University. Prior to her work at DARPA, she served as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army and has extensive experience in industry and government research organizations.

Dr. Tompkins succeeds Dr. Richard C. Holz in the role of Mines Provost. Holz announced in Summer 2024 that he would be stepping down after five years in the role to resume teaching and research in the Department of Chemistry at Mines.

