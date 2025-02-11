Fluence Energy (FLNC) Shares Crash 46% After Q1 2025 Results, SEC Investigation Ongoing – Hagens Berman

FLNC Investors with Substantial Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of electricity storage and software provider Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed down $6.07 (-46%) as the company continues to post declining revenue growth amid an ongoing SEC investigation into the company’s alleged improper accounting practices.

Investigation into Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC):

In the latest development, on February 10, 2025, Fluence Energy reported dismal Q1 2025 financial results. The company’s quarterly revenue collapsed 49% from the same quarter last year and its net loss more than doubled compared to the prior year quarter. The company also lowered its FY 2025 revenue expectations by $600 million at the midpoint, blamed the timing of certain contracts. In addition, it reiterated that the SEC’s investigation into the company’s financial reporting, first disclosed in August 2024, is ongoing.

The company’s woes first began on February 22, 2024, when activist short seller Blue Orca Capital released an investigative report accusing Fluence of artificially inflating revenue and profits through aggressive accounting tactics, including revenue recognition schemes and selective earnings adjustments. Blue Orca’s report stated, “[i]n our opinion, Fluence’s purported improvement over recent quarters is the product of accounting games that have materially inflated revenue growth and Adj. Gross Margins, which we think helps to explain why Fluence is on its third CFO in just over two years.”

Blue Orca expounded, “we believe that much of Fluence’s sales and earnings growth can be attributed to aggressive revenue pull-forwards and selectively applied earnings adjustments[]” and “[w]e estimate that the Company inflated its LTM sales growth from 58% to over 80% in Q1 FY 2023 simply by rewriting of customer contracts that allowed it to recognize revenue on customers in advance of product installation.” The firm also said that “selective earnings adjustments inflated its incremental Adj. EBITDA by 40% in FY23, and its Adj. Gross Margin from 3.9% to 6.6%.”

Fluence Energy tried to calm investors’ nerves by stating that in response to the Blue Orca report, the Audit Committee of its board of directors completed an internal investigation, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, into the allegations in the Blue Orca report and that after consultation with the Audit Committee, it believed that the internal investigation demonstrated that the allegations of wrongdoing contained in the Short Seller Report are without merit.

While Fluence maintains that the SEC investigation is unlikely to materially impact its financial condition, the uncertainty surrounding the probe has cast a shadow over the company. Fluence shares have traded down by 58% since publication of the Blue Orca report.

"The firm is exploring potential claims of inaccurate financial reporting to investors," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

“The firm is exploring potential claims of inaccurate financial reporting to investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

