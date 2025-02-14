Austin Gets Hooked — Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Drops Anchor with New Franchisees Bringing Poke Bowls and Boba Tea to Texas

Jennifer Quiroz & Jesus join the Uncle Sharkii ‘ohana as Texas’ 4th franchise location, serving up fresh healthy poke, boba tea, & Dole Soft Serve®

I fell in love with Uncle Sharkii not only because of its delicious poke, but also because of its strong family values.” — Austin Franchise Partner Jesus

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® is making waves with an all-new location in Austin, Texas. One of the nation’s fastest-growing Hawaiian poke franchise is setting up shop in the Lone Star State with a fresh store, thanks to powerhouse franchise duo Jennifer Quiroz and Jesus. This marks the fourth Texas location (the poke franchise can also be found in Houston and Dallas) and further drives Uncle Sharkii’s mission to make healthy food for everyone accessible, affordable, and convenient.Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar isn’t just another fast-casual spot— according to the brand's team, it’s a movement to bring nutritious, feel-good food to families everywhere. The company, co-founded by local Hawaii born-and-raised COO Raymond Reyes and CEO Fen Reyes, has blended the bold flavors of Hawaii with a modern, no-fuss menu that’s as fresh as it is delicious, catering to a variety of taste preferences and budgets along the way. And now, thanks to Jesus and Quiroz, the heart of Austin is about to experience an all-new approach to poke.A U.S. Navy Veteran and IT powerhouse, Quiroz has spent the past few years excelling in high-stakes environments and honing her skills as a dynamic leader —from NSA operations in South Korea to leading tech teams in Austin’s banking world. Beyond her professional achievements, Quiroz boasts a passion for baking and cooking, a talent for playing guitar and singing, and a love for reading and stargazing. Her faith is a grounding force in her life along with a love for her family, with whom she spends most of her time.When asked about her draw to Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, Quiroz shared that she chose the brand due to her deep belief in feeding her family nutrient-dense meals, and that Uncle Sharkii’s fresh, wholesome poke bowls align perfectly with those values. She further remarked that the brand’s strong family culture resonated with her on a deep level, cementing her move to become a franchise owner.With over a decade of experience in corporate compliance, Jesus, an experienced entrepreneur, has worked with Fortune 500 companies and AM Law 100 firms, helping them streamline their internal SOS filings. He is an avid outdoor enthusiast, spending his free time on 10–15-mile wilderness kayaking trips and exploring parks, caverns, and hidden swimming holes with his kids.His love and passion for all-things-healthy has made Jesus a perfect fit for Uncle Sharkii, and now he’s excited to be a part of the brand’s growing family.“I fell in love with Uncle Sharkii not only because of its delicious poke, but also because of its strong family values,” says Jesus. “This is more than a business—it’s about serving our community with fresh, affordable, and seriously flavorful food for everyone.”Uncle Sharkii’s Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serveare about to shake up the Austin food scene, says Reyes. The vibrant Austin community embraces health-conscious and convenience food choices, making it an ideal location for Uncle Sharkii’s latest unit.Stay tuned for grand opening details and exclusive deals. Follow Uncle Sharkii on social media or visit www.unclesharkii.com for the latest updates. To learn more about owning an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar in your favorite city, connect with the team at https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BARUncle Sharkii Poke Bar(UncleSharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawaii represents. Poke originated from Hawaii as a snack for fishermen.Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at UncleSharkiiPokeBarFranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Baron Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.