Women in Agriculture Panel Discussion at 2025 World Ag Expo: Leading with Purpose

Tulare, California, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, CA – UnitedAg is proud to present the Women in Agriculture Panel Discussion: Leading with Purpose at this year’s International World Ag Expo in Tulare, California. This special session will celebrate the leadership of women in agriculture and emphasize the importance of purpose-driven leadership in shaping the industry's future.

The panel will feature esteemed industry professionals who will share their personal journeys, discussing how agriculture has played a pivotal role in their careers and empowered them to lead with confidence and vision. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities that come with leadership in agriculture, as well as practical strategies for fostering inclusivity, innovation, and growth in the industry.

Following the panel discussion, attendees are invited to join an exclusive networking event, offering the opportunity to connect with peers, industry leaders, and advocates who are driving positive change in agriculture.

This event is a must-attend for professionals across all sectors of agriculture, from farming and agribusiness to policy and education. Join us in celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in agriculture and be part of a conversation that inspires the next generation of leaders.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing comprehensive health benefits, fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders, and advocating for members' interests with lawmakers. Our mission is to support the sustainability and success of our members and the agricultural sector through tailored health benefits, leadership development, and legislative advocacy. Currently, we operate in California and Arizona, with planned expansion into Oregon and Colorado.

