FTC Postpones Workshop on Attention Economy: Monopolizing Kids’ Time Online
The Federal Trade Commission is postponing a February 25 virtual workshop examining the use of design features on digital platforms aimed at keeping kids, including teens, online longer and returning more frequently.
When a new date is chosen, the FTC will post that information to the workshop’s event webpage along with other updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.