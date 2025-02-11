Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,800 in the last 365 days.

FTC Postpones Workshop on Attention Economy: Monopolizing Kids’ Time Online

The Federal Trade Commission is postponing a February 25 virtual workshop examining the use of design features on digital platforms aimed at keeping kids, including teens, online longer and returning more frequently.

When a new date is chosen, the FTC will post that information to the workshop’s event webpage along with other updates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTC Postpones Workshop on Attention Economy: Monopolizing Kids’ Time Online

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more