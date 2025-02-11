Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter results on February 26, 2025.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca), after markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

