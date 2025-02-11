Teekay Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Earnings Results on February 19, 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter and annual 2024 after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The Teekay Group plans to host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and annual 2024. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1(800) 289-0438, or 1(647) 484-0478 if outside of North America, and quoting conference ID code 5649868.

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on the Teekay Group’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

The accompanying Teekay Group Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers manages and operates approximately 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian Government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay Tankers provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 39 double-hull tankers (including 23 Suezmax tankers and 16 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and also has five time chartered-in oil and product tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd..

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK”.

