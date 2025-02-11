Submit Release
Computer Modelling Group Announces Third Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG Group” or the “Company”) announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, and the approval by its Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the payment of a cash dividend of $0.05 per Common Share for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

As a result of CMG Group’s acquisition of Sharp Reflections GmbH (“SR” or “Sharp”) on November 12, 2024, the Company’s operations are organized into two reportable operating segments represented by “Reservoir & Production Solutions” segment (“R&P”) which reflects the operations of CMG and includes the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and “Seismic Solutions” segment (“Seismic”) represented by Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc. (“BHV” or “Bluware”) and SR and includes the development and licensing of seismic interpretation software.

Select financial highlights

  • Closed the Company’s second major acquisition, Sharp on November 12, 2024;
  • Generated total revenue of $35.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $33.0 million in the prior year’s quarter, reflecting a 1% decrease in R&P segment revenue and a 9% contribution from the Seismic segment, of which 6% was growth from acquisitions;
  • Operating profit increased to $11.2 million, an increase of 37% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to increased software and professional service revenues and a decrease in operating expenses primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation in the quarter as a result of the decrease in share price. Adjusted operating profit increased by 9% from the same period of the previous fiscal year, with the R&P segment decreasing by 5% and the Seismic segment increasing by 14%, of which 1% was contributed from the acquisition;
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 39%, compared to 37% in the same period of the previous fiscal year with the R&P segment generating 42% and the Seismic segment generating 34% in Adjusted EBITDA Margin;
  • Net income during the period was $9.6 million, a 71% increase compared to the prior year’s quarter, primarily due to a increased operating profit and significant FX gains, partially offset by a change in the fair value of contingent consideration;
  • Earnings per share was $0.12, a 71% increase compared to the prior year’s quarter;
  • Funds flow from operations per share was $0.12, a 20% increase from the prior year comparative period. Reported Free Cash Flow of $0.11 per share, an increase of 22%, primarily due to increased funds flow from operations and a decrease in both capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities.

THIRD QUARTER YEAR TO DATE 2025 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

  • Closed the Company’s second major acquisition, Sharp on November 12, 2024;
  • Generated total revenue of $95.8 million for the third quarter fiscal 2025 year-to-date period, compared to $76.4 million in the prior year-to-date period, reflecting a 3% increase in the R&P segment revenue and a 22% contribution from the Seismic segment of which 21% was growth from acquisitions;
  • Operating profit decreased to $25.3 million, a decrease of 2% from the same year-to-date period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to increased headcount and headcount related costs, increased acquisition costs, increased amortization of acquired intangible assets, and increased agent commissions as a result of increased revenues, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted operating profit remained consistent with the prior year comparative period, with the R&P segment decreasing by 4% and the Seismic segment contributing an increase of 4%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 35%, compared to 43% in the same period of the previous fiscal year with the R&P Segment generating 43% and the Seismic segment generating 15% in Adjusted EBITDA Margin;
  • Net income during the period was $17.3 million, a 9% decrease compared to the prior year-to-date period, primarily due to a decrease in operating profit, change in fair value of contingent consideration and increased income tax;
  • Earnings per share was $0.21, a 13% decrease compared to the prior year-to-date period;
  • Funds flow from operations per share was $0.29, a 15% decrease from the prior year-to-date period. Reported Free Cash Flow of $0.25 per share, a decrease of 22%, primarily due to decreased funds flow from operations and increases in both capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

The company has defined Organic growth to include CMG revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and BHV revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated beginning on October 1, 2024.

Third Quarter

In the third quarter, total revenue grew by 8% from the prior fiscal year to $35.8 million, of which 2% was Organic growth and 6% was growth from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 39% compared to 37% in the prior year period, with reductions in the Reservoir and Productions Solutions segment offset by increases in the Seismic Solutions segment.

Net income for the quarter increased to $9.6 million, up from $5.6 million in the prior year period, supported by an increase in operating profit and significant foreign exchange rate gains. Free Cash Flow increased from $0.09 per share in the prior period to $0.11 per share, impacted by the increase in funds flow from operations. At December 31, 2024, the cash balance was $39.7 million, a decrease from $61.4 million at September 30, 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of Sharp Reflections.

Reservoir and Production Solutions

Total revenue declined by 1% with declines in Professional Services revenue partially offset by gains in Perpetual license revenue. Annuity/maintenance (“A/M”) revenue was flat compared to the third quarter of 2024 with decreases in the US, Canada and South America, offset by growth in the Eastern Hemisphere. Software revenue attributable to energy transition was 23% in the quarter, compared to 22% in the comparable prior year period. From a trend perspective, on a year-to-date basis, software revenue attributable to energy transition was 23% compared to 22% in the same period of the previous year.

Operating profit in the segment for the third quarter increased to $7.0 million, from $5.9 million in the prior year period, driven by a reduction in stock-based compensation expense due to lower share price, partially offset by increased expenses, including acquisition related expenses, agent commission and other related fees, and other corporate costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the quarter decreased to 42% from 44% in the prior fiscal year, due primarily to the slight decline in revenue and an increase in expenses.

Maintaining our customary high renewal rates in the fourth quarter will be important for sustaining our current growth trajectory which, on a year-to-date basis, is below our expectation of low double-digits.

Seismic Solutions

Total revenue increased 26% of which 9% was Organic growth and 17% growth from acquisitions.

A/M revenue increased 131% compared to the prior year period, of which 49% was Organic growth, due to an increase in licensing and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates. Growth from acquisitions was 82%. Annuity license fee increase of 12% Organic growth was also positively impacted by an increase in licensing and the positive impact of USD/CAD foreign exchange rates.

Operating profit in the segment for the third quarter increased to $4.2 million from $2.3 million as a result of higher revenue and lower G&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.8 million from $2.7 million, of which 6% is from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA Margin grew to 34% from 24% in the prior year. Contract renewals in the Seismic segment typically occur in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA fluctuation on a quarterly basis. As a result of annuity license fee revenue recognition being skewed towards the last two quarters of the fiscal year, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower in the first and second quarters of the fiscal year. We would encourage shareholders to evaluate the Seismic Solutions segment revenue and profitability on a full-year basis.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  Reservoir & Production
Solutions 		   Seismic Solutions
 		   Consolidated
 		  
Three months ended December 31,
($ thousands, except per share data)		 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023  
                         
Annuity/maintenance licenses 17,706   17,625   2,746   1,189   20,452   18,814  
Annuity license fee -   -   4,303   3,846   4,303   3,846  
Perpetual licenses 804   584   -   -   804   584  
Total software license revenue 18,510   18,209   7,049   5,035   25,559   23,244  
Professional services 3,181   3,594   7,033   6,169   10,214   9,763  
Total revenue 21,691   21,803   14,082   11,204   35,773   33,007  
Total revenue growth (1 %) 12 % 26 %     8 % 70 %
Annuity/maintenance licenses growth (0 %) 13 % 131 %     9 % 21 %
Cost of revenue 2,389   2,288   3,918   4,068   6,307   6,356  
Operating expenses                        
Sales & marketing 2,914   4,379   1,449   478   4,363   4,857  
Research and development 4,656   5,337   2,684   1,916   7,340   7,253  
General & administrative 4,743   3,890   1,803   2,434   6,546   6,324  
Operating expenses 12,313   13,606   5,936   4,828   18,249   18,434  
Operating profit 6,989   5,909   4,228   2,308   11,217   8,217  
Operating Margin 32 % 27 % 30 % 21 % 31 % 25 %
Acquisition related expenses 1,533   146   54   551   1,587   697  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 575   565   430   87   1,005   652  
Stock-based compensation (82 ) 2,974   3   -   (79 ) 2,974  
Adjusted operating profit (1) 9,015   9,594   4,715   2,946   13,730   12,540  
Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 42 % 44 % 33 % 26 % 38 % 38 %
Net income (loss) 5,496   3,918   4,110   1,692   9,606   5,610  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,003   9,583   4,821   2,689   13,824   12,272  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 42 % 44 % 34 % 24 % 39 % 37 %
                         
Earnings per share – basic & diluted                 0.12   0.07  
Funds flow from operations per share - basic                 0.12   0.10  
Free Cash Flow per share – basic (1)                 0.11   0.09  

   (1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

  Reservoir & Production
Solutions 		   Seismic Solutions
 		   Consolidated
 		  
Nine months ended December 31,
($ thousands, except per share data)		 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023  
                         
Annuity/maintenance licenses 52,257   50,673   5,832   1,196   58,089   51,869  
Annuity license fee -   -   4,552   4,004   4,552   4,004  
Perpetual licenses 5,063   3,609   -   -   5,063   3,609  
Total software license revenue 57,320   54,282   10,384   5,200   67,704   59,482  
Professional services 9,843   10,338   18,216   6,568   28,059   16,906  
Total revenue 67,163   64,620   28,600   11,768   95,763   76,388  
Total revenue growth 4 % 21 % 143 %     25 % 43 %
Annuity/maintenance licenses growth 3 % 15 % 388 %     12 % 18 %
Cost of revenue 7,341   6,464   10,850   4,290   18,191   10,754  
Operating expenses                        
Sales & marketing 10,418   10,096   3,105   500   13,523   10,596  
Research and development 15,170   14,040   6,843   2,032   22,013   16,072  
General & administrative 12,276   10,776   4,447   2,483   16,723   13,259  
Operating expenses 37,864   34,912   14,395   5,015   52,259   39,927  
Operating profit 21,958   23,244   3,355   2,463   25,313   25,707  
Operating Margin 33 % 36 % 12 % 21 % 26 % 34 %
Acquisition related expenses 1,928   719   423   551   2,351   1,270  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,726   746   608   92   2,334   838  
Stock-based compensation 3,057   5,370   3   -   3,060   5,370  
Adjusted operating profit (1) 28,669   30,079   4,389   3,106   33,058   33,185  
Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 43 % 47 % 15 % 26 % 35 % 43 %
Net income (loss) 15,491   17,245   1,842   1,785   17,333   19,030  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 28,774   30,116   4,425   2,822   33,199   32,938  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 43 % 47 % 15 % 24 % 35 % 43 %
                         
Earnings per share – basic & diluted                 0.21   0.24  
Funds flow from operations per share – basic                 0.29   0.34  
Free Cash Flow per share – basic (1)                 0.25   0.32  

   (1)   Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Q3 2025 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group’s Board approved a cash dividend of $0.05 per Common Share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2025.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses free cash flow and free cash flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities. 

   Fiscal 2023   Fiscal 2024   Fiscal 2025  
($ thousands, unless otherwise stated) Q4   Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4   Q1   Q2   Q3  
Funds flow from operations 7,656   7,920   11,491   8,477   10,367   6,515   7,101   9,937  
Capital expenditures(1) (1,707 ) (45 ) (51 ) (459 ) (95 ) (93 ) (236 ) (432 )
Repayment of lease liabilities (553 ) (412 ) (412 ) (728 ) (803 ) (743 ) (769 ) (689 )
Free Cash Flow 5,396   7,463   11,028   7,290   9,469   5,679   6,096   8,816  
Weighted average shares – basic (thousands)  

80,603		    

80,685		    

80,834		    

81,067		    

81,314		    

81,476		    

81,887		    

82,753 		 
Free Cash Flow per share - basic 0.07   0.09   0.14   0.09   0.12   0.07   0.07   0.11  
Funds flow from operations per share- basic 0.09   0.10   0.14   0.10   0.13   0.08   0.09   0.12  

 

   (1)   Capital expenditures include cash consideration for USI acquisition in Q4 2023.

Free Cash Flow per share increased by 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and decreased by 22% for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase in Free Cash Flow for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily relates to an increase in net income and decrease in the repayment of lease liabilities relating to timing of payments as the BHV office lease in Houston concluded during the period. The decrease in Free Cash Flow for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, primarily relates to a decrease in net income and increase in repayment of lease liabilities compared to the prior year comparative period as a result of the acquisition of BHV.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

  Reservoir & Production
Solutions 		   Seismic Solutions
 		   Consolidated
 		  
Three months ended December 31,
($ thousands)		 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023  

Net income (loss)
5,496 		 
3,918		  
4,110 		 
1,692		  
9,606 		 
5,610		  
Add (deduct):                        
Depreciation and amortization 1,460   1,449   807   106   2,267   1,555  
Stock-based compensation (82 ) 2,974   3   -   (79 ) 2,974  
Acquisition related expenses 1,533   146   54   551   1,587   697  
Loss on contingent consideration 150   -   -   -   150   -  
Income and other tax expense 2,497   1,805   1,065   702   3,562   2,507  
Interest income (474 ) (982 ) (179 ) (2 ) (653 ) (984)  
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,146 ) 701   (781 ) (59 ) (1,927 ) 642  
Repayment of lease liabilities (431 ) (428 ) (258 ) (300 ) (689 ) (728 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,003   9,583   4,821   2,689   13,824   12,272  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 42 % 44 % 34 % 24 % 39 % 37 %

    (1)   This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.

  Reservoir & Production
Solutions 		   Seismic Solutions
 		   Consolidated
 		  
Nine months ended December 31,
($ thousands)		 2024   2023   2024   2023   2024   2023  

Net income (loss)
15,491 		 
17,245		  
1,842 		 
1,785		  
17,333 		 
19,030		  
Add (deduct):                        
Depreciation and amortization 4,496   3,424   1,601   113   6,097   3,537  
Stock-based compensation 3,057   5,370   3   -   3,060   5,370  
Acquisition related expenses 1,928   719   423   551   2,351   1,270  
Loss on contingent consideration 2,063   -   -   -   2,063   -  
Income and other tax expense 5,913   6,288   2,381   740   8,294   7,028  
Interest income (1,934 ) (2,434 ) (358 ) (4 ) (2,292 ) (2,438 )
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (948 ) 752   (558 ) (59 ) (1,506 ) 693  
Repayment of lease liabilities (1,292 ) (1,248 ) (909 ) (304 ) (2,201 ) (1,552 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 28,774   30,116   4,425   2,822   33,199   32,938  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 43 % 47 % 15 % 24 % 35 % 43 %

     (1)   This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, was 39% and 35%, respectively, down from 37% and 43% during the period year comparative periods.

The R&P segment’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin is 42% and 43% for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to 44% and 47%, respectively for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024, is primarily due to a slight decline in revenue and increase in other corporate costs. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, is primarily due to an increase in headcount and headcount related costs and other corporate costs, partially offset by an increase in total revenues. Refer to the “Operating Expenses” section of this MD&A for further detail on the increase in operating expenses by category.

The Seismic segment’s Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, is 34% and 15%, respectively, compared to 24% for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Seismic Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased by 79%, of which 6% is due to growth from acquisitions. The increase in Seismic Adjusted EBITDA not related to growth from acquisitions for the three months ended December 31, 2024, is primarily due to higher revenues and lower G&A expenses. Seismic Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, increased by 57%, of which there was an 8% decline due to acquisitions. The increase in Seismic Adjusted EBITDA not related to growth from acquisitions for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, is impacted by the same reasons as the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in Seismic Adjusted EBITDA due to decline from acquisitions for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, is primarily due to negative Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of fiscal 2025, influenced by revenue recognition being skewed to the last two quarters of the fiscal year. Contract renewals in the Seismic segment typically occur in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA fluctuation on a quarterly basis. As a result of annuity license fee revenue recognition being skewed towards the last two quarters of the fiscal year, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower in the first and second quarters of the fiscal year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024   April 1, 2023  
             

Assets 		           
Current assets:            
Cash 39,731   63,083   66,850  
Restricted cash         194   142   -  
Trade and other receivables 43,193   36,550   23,910  
Prepaid expenses 2,267   2,321   1,060  
Prepaid income taxes 647   3,841   444  
  86,032   105,937   92,264  
Intangible assets 59,919   23,683   1,321  
Right-of-use assets 28,969   29,072   30,733  
Property and equipment 9,808   9,877   10,366  
Goodwill 14,850   4,399   -  
Deferred tax asset 97   -   2,444  
Total assets 199,675   172,968   137,128  


Liabilities and shareholders’ equity 		           
Current liabilities:            
Trade payables and accrued liabilities 16,420   18,551   11,126  
Income taxes payable 2,842   2,136   33  
Acquisition holdback payable 7,214   2,292   -  
Acquisition earnout 3,782   -   -  
Deferred revenue 34,822   41,120   34,797  
Lease liabilities 2,298   2,566   1,829  
Government loan 299   -   -  
  67,677   66,665   47,785  
Lease liabilities 35,144   34,395   36,151  
Stock-based compensation liabilities 252   624   742  
Government loan 1,169   -   -  
Acquisition earnout -   1,503   -  
Acquisition holdback payable 1,213   -   -  
Other long-term liabilities 213   305   -  
Deferred tax liabilities 12,303   1,661   -  
Total liabilities 117,971   105,153   84,678  


Shareholders’ equity:		            
Share capital 94,255   87,304   81,820  
Contributed surplus 15,452   15,667   15,471  
Cumulative translation adjustment 1,745   (367 ) -  
Deficit (29,748 ) (34,789 ) (44,841 )
Total shareholders’ equity 81,704   67,815   52,450  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 199,675   172,968   137,128  
             

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

  Three months ended
December 31		   Nine months ended
December 31		  
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts) 2024

   2023

   2024

   2023

  
                 
Revenue
Cost of revenue 		35,773
6,307 		  33,007
6,356		   95,763
18,191 		  76,388
10,754		  
Gross profit 29,466   26,651   77,572   65,634  
                 
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing 4,363   4,857   13,523   10,596  
Research and development 7,340   7,253   22,013   16,072  
General and administrative 6,546   6,324   16,723   13,259  
  18,249   18,434   52,259   39,927  
Operating profit 11,217   8,217   25,313   25,707  
                 
Finance income 2,580   986   3,798   2,438  
Finance costs (479 ) (1,086 ) (1,421 ) (2,087 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (150 ) -   (2,063 ) -  
Profit before income and other taxes 13,168   8,117   25,627   26,058  
Income and other taxes 3,562   2,507   8,294   7,028  
                 
Net income for the period 9,606   5,610   17,333   19,030  
                 
Other comprehensive income:                
Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,402   (453 ) 2,112   (449 )
Other comprehensive income 1,402   (453 ) 2,112   (449 )
Total comprehensive income 11,008   5,157   19,445   18,581  
                 
Net income per share – basic 0.12   0.07   0.21   0.24  
Net income per share – diluted 0.12   0.07   0.21   0.23  
Dividend per share 0.05   0.05   0.15   0.15  

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

  Three months ended
December 31		   Nine months ended
December 31		  
UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) 2024

   2023

   2024

   2023

  
                 
Operating activities                
Net income 9,606   5,610   17,333   19,030  
Adjustments for:                
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-
of use assets		 1,262   890   3,763   2,686  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,005   665   2,334   851  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (150 ) 1,104   (228 ) 3,082  
Stock-based compensation (641 ) 513   (855 ) 2,222  
Foreign exchange and other non-cash items (1,295 ) (305 ) (857 ) 17  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 150   -   2,063   -  
Funds flow from operations 9,937   8,477   23,553   27,888  
Movement in non-cash working capital:                
Trade and other receivables (3,827 ) (5,413 ) (1,981 ) (2,112 )
Trade payables and accrued liabilities (645 ) 2,413   (3,712 ) 24  
Prepaid expenses and other assets 85   (639 ) 193   (349 )
Income taxes receivable (payable) 1,567   (181 ) 3,678   (1,432 )
Deferred revenue 1,149   (4,214 ) (7,697 ) (9,351 )
Change in non-cash working capital (1,671 ) (8,034 ) (9,519 ) (13,220 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,266   443   14,034   14,668  
                 
Financing activities                
Repayment of acquired line of credit -   -   -   (2,012 )
Repayment of government loan (63 ) -   (63 ) -  
Proceeds from issuance of common shares 2,395   1,783   5,124   2,996  
Repayment of lease liabilities (689 ) (364 ) (2,201 ) (1,188 )
Dividends paid (4,115 ) (4,059 ) (12,292 ) (12,140 )
Net cash used in financing activities (2,472 ) (2,640 ) (9,432 ) (12,344 )
                 
Investing activities                
Corporate acquisition, net of cash acquired (27,071 ) 157   (27,071 ) (22,893 )
Change in non-cash working capital -   (517 ) -   (517 )
Property and equipment additions (432 ) (459 ) (761 ) (555 )
Repayment of acquisition holdback payable (2,130 ) -   (2,130 ) -  
Net cash used in investing activities (29,633 ) (819 ) (29,962 ) (23,965 )
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash (23,839 ) (3,016 ) (25,360 ) (21,641 )
Effect of foreign exchange on cash 2,197   (26 ) 2,008   (26 )
Cash, beginning of period 61,373   48,225   63,083   66,850  
Cash, end of period 39,731   45,183   39,731   45,183  
                 
Supplementary cash flow information                
Interest received 653   986   2,292   2,438  
Interest paid 479   444   1,421   1,394  
Income taxes paid 2,128   1,071   7,853   5,429  

CORPORATE PROFILE        

CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024, can be obtained from our website www.cmgl.ca. The documents will also be available under CMG Group’s SEDAR profile www.sedarplus.ca.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Kim MacEachern
Director, Investor Relations
cmg-investors@cmgl.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:
marketing@cmgl.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the benefits of the acquired technology, the ongoing development thereof; and the ability of data analytics to improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risks.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the companies’ public filings.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain
Chief Executive Officer (403) 531-1300
pramod.jain@cmgl.ca        

or Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO (403) 531-1300
sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

