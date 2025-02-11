HIP Video Promo Presents: CONTAGEOUS FUNK drops brand new music video "ALL DAY EVERYDAY"

New York native rapper and respected DJ CONTAGEOUS FUNK is back with an all-new single "ALL DAY EVERYDAY"

NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nyack, New York native CONTAGEOUS FUNK has been hustlin’ in the music industry since childhood—and his experience speaks for itself in his silky-smooth, effortlessly authentic rap tracks. He started rhyming at 8 years old, gaining traction as a well-respected party DJ in his early teens. He then formed a rap group in high school, Ruff Edgz, with friends. Though the group had to dissolve shortly after, it set the stage for his lifelong passion for making music. This passion deepened when he enrolled at the Institute of Audio Research in New York City. His newfound love for audio engineering propelled him into numerous prolific musical and entrepreneurial ventures across his career.

Authenticity shines through everything he touches. He isn’t afraid to put his nose to the grindstone to achieve his dreams—and it’s paying off. When he’s not making music, Funk remains immersed in the industry as the CEO of Real Street Enterprises, an umbrella publishing house, record label, and more, co-founded with his cousin. With a fresh album on the way, fans should buckle up for an expertly crafted musical experience from one of the most motivated and motivational rappers in the game.

“ALL DAY EVERYDAY” is a stellar display of CONTAGEOUS FUNK’s relentless drive in action. The track offers listeners a raw glimpse into his daily grind—a lifestyle with no built-in breaks, just an unwavering commitment to turning dreams into reality. A rarity in the music industry—he was involved in every step of the production process, fine-tuning the track to perfection from conceptualization to release. And “ALL DAY EVERYDAY” reflects this devotion to his vision—its relentless trap beat keeps heads nodding and spirits lifted, while Funk’s hard-hitting flow delivers confident bars all about resilience, hustle, and staying real in a world that doesn’t always reward the most deserving. His down-to-earth lyricism resonates with anyone who’s had to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and grind to make things happen. Without forcing the message, this unfiltered anthem of perseverance and dedication serves as an encouraging reminder that anything is possible with hard work—a sentiment that hits even harder coming from someone who has built his success through sheer dedication, talent, and grit.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rock Davis, whose resume includes work with industry titans like Nas, Mary J Blige, 21 Savage, and more, the “ALL DAY EVERYDAY” music video exudes the same tenacity and grit of the track itself. Funk, accompanied by a lavender-haired companion, traverses a city that could be anywhere—its streets familiar to anyone who has hustled to change their fate. The raw, on-the-ground, cinematography style perfectly complements the song’s authenticity. For CONTAGEOUS FUNK, this isn’t just a song; it’s his truth, laid out for the world to see exactly as it is. Yet, the video doesn’t shy away from the hallmarks of a classic rap visual. A sleek car, fast-paced cuts, and colorful effects infuse the video with vibrancy and movement—every frame is pulsing with life. One thing’s for certain: CONTAGEOUS FUNK isn’t playing a role. He truly works hard “all day, every day,” and if that wasn’t clear enough before, this visual leaves no room for doubt.

