The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (PP) to Close

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Plato’s Philosophy LLC announce the closure and liquidation of the Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (NYSE Arca: PP), effective February 28, 2025. This decision follows a thorough evaluation and was determined to be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders.

The ETF will cease trading on NYSE Arca at the close of regular trading on February 25, 2025 (the "Closing Date"). It will no longer accept purchase orders as of that date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the fund prior to the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may incur customary brokerage charges. After February 25, 2025, shareholders may only sell shares to select broker-dealers, with no assurance of an active market during this period.

Between February 25, 2025, and February 28, 2025 (the "Liquidation Date"), PP will liquidate its portfolio, increasing its cash holdings, which will result in portfolio holdings deviating from the fund's stated investment objectives.

On or around the Liquidation Date, PP will distribute its remaining assets as cash pro rata to shareholders of record who have not sold or redeemed their shares. This distribution will generally be treated as a taxable event, and shareholders should consult their tax advisers to understand the implications of capital gains or losses. Additionally, the liquidation may include accrued capital gains and dividends. After these distributions, the fund will officially terminate.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.

For further inquiries, please contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com.

