TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2025.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) serves local communities across the U.S. through trustworthy journalism, engaging content, and tools that help people navigate their daily lives. Through customized marketing solutions, we help businesses grow and thrive. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

