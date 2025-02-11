HIP Video Promo Presents: Daniel Arison drops epic new music video "Selfish"

Emerging artist Daniel Arison takes listeners on a reflective journey in his brand new classic pop track "Selfish"

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Daniel Arison is a master of pulling at heartstrings—crafting deeply personal and universally relatable tracks—steeped in nostalgia and stellar songcraft. Raised in Miami, Florida, Daniel grew up immersed in diverse cultures and musical styles, fostering an early passion for creativity and self-expression. Naturally drawn to artistic pursuits, he honed his skills on various instruments, experimented with songwriting, and even explored acting throughout his childhood. As a perceptive pop artist, Daniel uncovers inspiration in the raw, unfiltered truth—channeling real-life experiences and relationships into his music. His soul-stirring storytelling prowess, boosted by his endearing personality, has captivated audiences, earning him millions of views on YouTube and an active social media following. Following the success of intimate, reflective singles “High School” and “Anything in Common,” Daniel embarks on a bold new chapter of self-awareness and evolution. With a new album on the horizon—he lays his soul bare—brazenly embracing his strengths and flaws to create music that is unapologetically himself—lighting the path for many others on a similar journey of self-improvement, forging ahead towards self-acceptance and inner peace.

As the heart of his upcoming album—inspiring the direction of the project—“Selfish” represents the pinnacle of Daniel’s artistry thus far. The track takes listeners on a journey of reflection, weaving between the past and present to craft a resonant, emotionally charged narrative. Inspired by a personal experience in a close friendship, “Selfish” finds Daniel confronted about his lack of effort and self-centeredness. At first, he’s defensive—taken aback by the accusation. But as he searches his soul and reflects on his actions, he comes to a striking realization: “Maybe I am selfish after all.” He doesn’t hold back the gritty details to paint a better picture of himself. Rather, he embraces his faults with refreshing honesty. His raw lyricism, paired with a melancholic yet irresistibly catchy, timeless pop sound, creates an atmosphere both fresh and familiar. “Selfish” is a poignant reminder that making amends starts with taking responsibility. Now understanding that he “should have been there” for his friend when he needed him most, he resolves to do better next time. As listeners join Daniel in letting go of the deep breath they’ve been holding and welcome sweet relief, they’re invited to reflect on their imperfections. Because it’s a fact of life: everyone makes mistakes. And even when regret lingers, it’s possible to find solace in the shared humanity of everyday flaws.

Film director Nicholas Lam infuses a touch of cinematic flair into the visuals for “Selfish”—elevating the music video into something more like a short film. Through hazy flashbacks, wild nights out, and youthful shenanigans, the video masterfully captures the song’s deep sense of nostalgia and introspection. Seamlessly intertwining the past and present—viewers watch Daniel and his friend experience sugary childhood innocence—laughing over video games, playing in the yard, and sharing unfiltered joy. But as the story unfolds, the stark contrast between those vibrant, youthful days and his present reality becomes painfully clear. Now older, he finds himself caught in reckless behavior—fighting, partying, and grappling with the consequences of his choices. The visual storytelling not only enhances the themes of self-awareness but also heightens the emotional impact—encouraging viewers to reflect upon how their actions impact the relationships they hold dear. As the memories flicker between what once was and what is, “Selfish” becomes more than just a song—it’s a rare and welcome opportunity to tackle vulnerability, honesty, and transformation.

