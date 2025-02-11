HIP Video Promo Presents: SUPER-Hi X NEEKA release all new music video "Get Ready"

Dynamic UK duo SUPER-Hi X NEEKA delivers a much needed boost of summer sun with their brand new single "Get Ready"

UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super-Hi’s George Tizzard & Rick Parkhouse—the UK duo, also known as Red Triangle, behind chart-smashing hits with David Guetta, Charlie Puth, Halsey, and more—have teamed up with esteemed singer-songwriter duo NEEKA—whose collaborations include industry giants like Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Avicii. Together, this creative powerhouse has crafted the ultimate “Euro-Summer” anthems, effortlessly capturing the thrill of sun-bleached coastlines, open roads, and the sheer delight of chasing the horizon with no destination in mind. Their exhilarating sound strikes a chord with listeners around the globe who crave a carefree, sun-soaked escape on the beach, at the club, and everywhere in between. Their breakout hit, “Following The Sun,” has just passed an impressive 350 million global streams—earning GOLD certifications in Austria, France, Germany, and Australia. No matter the season or setting, SUPER-Hi and NEEKA’s collaborations bottle the essence of summer—delivering a feel-good soundtrack for any moment—anytime, anywhere.

For those who feel like winter may never end—buried beneath scarves and hats, longing for warmth—“Get Ready” delivers a much-needed ray of golden sunshine and a salty breeze that drifts like a distant memory. At its core, “Get Ready” is a hype song—irresistibly uplifting, heart-pounding, and made for movement. Yet, beneath its danceable groove, there’s a wistful undercurrent in the instrumentation, a bittersweet, concentrated shot of nostalgia that conjures hazy recollections of summers past—leaving listeners with the lingering question: why not now? While “Following the Sun” serves as the ultimate anthem for the venturesome, “Get Ready” feels more like a reassuring hand on the shoulder, offering encouragement to those who need a little push before setting off on their next great escape. Blanketed with groovy basslines, shimmering synths, and a timeless melody, the track whisks listeners away to a sun-drenched paradise, as if to say, “Take a deep breath—good things are just around the corner.” This sentiment resonates—even before its official release, a preview of “Get Ready” amassed over 5 billion views on TikTok. And as summer approaches, it’s destined to be a staple of free spirits everywhere—those newly inspired to chase the sun at a moment’s notice.

“Get Ready” is a breath of fresh air, a sweet release brought to life on screen, as viewers follow a woman who dares to do what most people only daydream about—shutting her laptop, walking away from work, and embracing the world beyond her desk. Few things are as satisfying as slamming a computer shut and stepping into the great outdoors—especially when that world is as breathtaking as this one. Spectacular cinematography has become this group’s signature—and “Get Ready” is no exception. Prepare to leave the city behind and lose yourself in mind-bending sparkling seascapes, lush greenery, and blissful breezes. The soft, hazy warmth of the visuals feels like a long-awaited hug—amplifying the song’s nostalgic undertones—like contentment wrapped in a hammock, swaying gently in the wind. As her sky blue, retro-cool van winds through endless valleys, forests, and mountains, with sunny friends in tow, it transforms from just a journey into an opportunity seized. SUPER-Hi, NEEKA and their audience are all searching for “the good life”—and this video lets viewers let go of the breath they’ve been holding and “Get Ready” for the adventure ahead.

More SUPER-Hi X NEEKA at HIP Video Promo

More SUPER-Hi X NEEKA on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.