Street View Project for Google Maps is Set to Sharpen Focus on The Bahamas

World in Travel in 360 in partnership with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation to Capture High-Quality 360° Imagery Across the Islands

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas is set to gain comprehensive digital exposure through an extensive Google Street View Coverage Project, spearheaded by World Travel in 360, a leading specialist in 360-degree tourism promotion, in collaboration with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. The project will see several street view-equipped vehicles with mounted camera systems roaming roadways throughout the islands to capture more than 2,000,000 geolocated 360-degree images for showcasing the country on Google Maps.

“We are excited to collaborate with World Travel in 360 and smooth a path for Google Street View to immortalise our islands with 360-degree imagery on Google Maps,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Access and engagement are bedrock principles of tourism success. This project will make it easy for travelers from around the world to size up the beauty and wonders of The Bahamas from wherever they are.”

The Bahamas Street View Coverage for Google Maps is proposed to capture imagery of more than 3,729 miles (6,000 kilometres) of key tourist areas throughout the country’s more than 700 islands, including 16 major islands whose towns, beaches and other attractions are visited by millions of in-coming travelers.

With the imagery capture, The Bahamas will join more than 100 countries and territories currently featured, in whole or in part, on the Street View function of Google Maps, which enables users to explore settings around the world via 360-degree images. The function is among the most popular features of applications on Google Maps, enabling users to effortlessly plan visits, observe attractions, pinpoint restaurants and hotels, and more using the convenience of technologies including mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

Among a host of popular tourist areas proposed to be photographed through the Street View Project are Downtown Nassau and Montagu Beach in Nassau; Port Lucaya Marketplace and Peterson Cay National Park in Grand Bahama; and Marsh Harbour, Green Turtle Cay and Cherokee Sound in The Abacos.

Street View is not for vacation planning alone, but benefits of imagery captured ranges from support for urban planning and emergency response, to historical preservation and environmental conservation. Special considerations are also being made to increase public awareness of the Street View Project locally in The Bahamas, as well as for the mapping of sensitive areas and special restrictions and permission for capturing images in public areas.

"In today's digital landscape, immersive experiences are key to attracting travelers,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“This Google Street View initiative is a game-changer for Bahamian tourism. By bringing our islands to life on Google Maps, we're not just showcasing our beauty, we're making The Bahamas more accessible than ever before.

“Potential visitors can explore our diverse offerings virtually in the palm of their hands, igniting their desire to visit and experience the authentic wonder of our islands firsthand. This initiative also presents a tremendous opportunity for local businesses—restaurants, hotels, and attractions—by increasing their visibility to a global audience and making it easier for travelers to discover and support them before they even arrive.”

For more information on recent BMOTIA tourism efforts, please visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

