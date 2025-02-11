Aledade Expands Value-Based Care Network, Adding More Than 500 Practices for 2025

Aledade now serves more than 2,400 primary care practices and community health centers across 46 states, caring for nearly 3 million patients

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care, added more than 500 new primary care practices, clinics and community health centers to its network for 2025.

Aledade now supports more than 2,400 primary care organizations nationwide, serving nearly 3 million patients through value-based care programs, including the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial insurance. 83% of Aledade’s new MSSP participants are for the first time participating in the program, demonstrating how the company’s growth is fueling value-based care adoption nationwide in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) flagship program. Nearly one in five practices newly participating in the MSSP are supported by Aledade.

Aledade is also supporting CMS efforts to further test and refine alternative payment models. It has grown by 13% its participation in ACO REACH – a pilot program that tests higher levels of risk sharing and capitated provider payments – and is the leading participant in CMS’ new Primary Care Flex Model – a voluntary program that tests the effectiveness of enhanced, prospective payments to practices participating in MSSP.

Aledade works across diverse care settings – from urban to rural communities in 46 states and the District of Columbia – with primary care organizations of all sizes, including more than 300 community health centers. Nearly two-thirds of these centers are in areas designated as health professional shortage areas by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, highlighting Aledade's commitment to improving access to quality health care.

"Since day one, Aledade has led the charge in enabling independent primary care doctors nationwide to adopt and thrive in value-based care, enhancing patient outcomes while ensuring practice sustainability," said Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade. "With every new practice that joins the Aledade network, we gain a greater ability to improve patient outcomes, support practice growth and move health care forward nationwide."

In the 2023 MSSP performance year, Aledade ACOs generated a record $801 million in savings, surpassing all other accountable care partners nationwide, and achieved quality scores higher than non-Aledade MSSP participants. Aledade’s physician-led ACOs were among the top performers in MSSP, with 93% achieving savings compared to under 70% among non-Aledade participants. Since 2014, Aledade and its partners have driven more than $2 billion in health care savings for U.S. taxpayers.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 2,400 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing nearly 3.0 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.







Hiran Ratnayake Aledade (302) 299-3562 hratnayake@aledade.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.