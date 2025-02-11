Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of New Model Home at 717 Lyon in Santa Ana, California

New Community Offers Elevated Urban Living in the Heart of Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its new model home at 717 Lyon, a new community of townhome-style condos in Santa Ana, California. This exclusive, gated community offers a perfect blend of luxury and convenience, providing residents with a vibrant urban lifestyle. The new model home is now open for tours at 717 South Lyon Street in Santa Ana.





“We are excited to introduce our new model home at 717 Lyon, showcasing the innovative Lyon 3 floor plan that highlights the exceptional design and quality that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “This community offers an elevated urban living experience in the heart of Orange County.”

717 Lyon offers modern three-story condos with spacious, open-concept floor plans and attached two-car garages. Residents will enjoy easy access to a variety of entertainment, dining, and shopping options in the vibrant Downtown Santa Ana Historic District, as well as nearby outdoor recreation and world-class beaches. The community’s central location in Orange County provides convenient access to major highways and John Wayne International Airport, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both luxury and convenience.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Exclusive Designer Appointed quick move-in homes are also available at the community.

Homes in the community are priced from the mid-$800,000s. For more information on 717 Lyon, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

