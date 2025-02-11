Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference Set to Take Place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 8-9, 2025

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK,, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference will take place on April 8-9, 2025, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. This premier event will bring together leading Healthcare and Technology companies, institutional investors, and key opinion leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping both industries. We are honored to announce Eric F. Trump as our keynote speaker for the conference, with additional speakers to be announced.

Over the course of the two-day conference, participants will have the opportunity to engage in expert-led panels, corporate presentations, dynamic fireside chats and one-on-one meetings covering the latest developments in Healthcare and Technology. The event will serve as a platform for insightful discussions on the future of these rapidly evolving sectors, offering valuable networking opportunities for investors and innovators.

“We are thrilled to host the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference in Las Vegas,” said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones. “This conference will provide a unique forum for collaboration, offering a deep dive into the cutting-edge innovations in healthcare and technology. As these industries continue to converge, the event will highlight the tremendous opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for both sectors.”

Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones, added, “Our goal is to foster meaningful discussions that will drive forward-thinking solutions in the healthcare and technology sectors. We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds and most influential leaders to tackle the most pressing issues and unlock the next wave of breakthroughs in these dynamic industries.”

If you are interested in attending, please contact your Jones representative to inquire about an invitation.

For more information about the conference, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please email mdoyle@jonestrading.com.

About Jones:

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC (“Jones”) is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, Jones has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit jonestrading.com

