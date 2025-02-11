Company Distilling Honors Veterans BBQ Camp with a Gather Around Giving Grant

Veterans BBQ Camp receives support to continue its mission of helping veterans find healing and camaraderie through the art of BBQ cooking.

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling announced Veterans BBQ Camp as a recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant, part of the distillery’s ongoing effort to support non-profit organizations positively impacting their communities.

Veterans BBQ Camp , a veteran-operated nonprofit, offers therapeutic BBQ cooking camps designed to help veterans alleviate stress, reintegrate into civilian life, and foster lasting connections through BBQ mastery. The program covers all aspects of BBQ preparation, from selecting quality meats to preparing traditional sides while providing a nurturing environment where veterans can share experiences and build camaraderie. Alumni often return as mentors and have assisted in disaster relief efforts, including feeding flood victims and first responders in Tennessee.

Company Distilling's Gather Around Giving initiative provides grants and resources to support 12 non-profits annually. Each receives monthly recognition to raise awareness of its mission. This program amplifies community impact through strategic partnerships and financial assistance, empowering organizations like Veteran BBQ to continue making a positive difference.

