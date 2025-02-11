Family Day Weekend: What's Open & Closed

ATS-DARTS

The ATS Customer Service office is open weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm not including statutory holidays. The office will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025.

DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Monday, February 17, 2025.

All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for the holiday .

. If passengers need to travel on this day, they must make a reservation in advance to do so.

Full details on accessible transit are available at hamilton.ca/ats

Animal Services

The City of Hamilton Animal Services office counter and shelter will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse

The Tropical Greenhouse at Gage Park will be open on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Green Bin, Recycling, Garbage and Bulk Garbage

There will be no green bin, blue box, garbage or bulk garbage pick-up on Monday, Monday, February 17, 2025 . Waste collection will occur one day later.

. Waste collection will occur one day later. Waste must be at the curb by 7 am.

Community Recycling Centres are closed on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Hamilton Civic Museums

All Hamilton Civic Museums are engaging visitors with family-friendly programming on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Visit hamilton.ca/museumsfamilyday for details

Hamilton Children's Museum is closed for an expansion project.

Hamilton Farmers' Market

Saturday, February 15: 8 am to 5 pm

Sunday, February 16: CLOSED

Monday, February 17: CLOSED

Tuesday, February 18: CLOSED

Wednesday, February 19: 9 am to 5 pm

Hamilton Public Library

All HPL branches are closed on Monday, February 17, 2025 .

. Bookmobile, Extended Access, and Study Hall services are unavailable.

Our Virtual Branch is always open at hpl.ca.

Housing Services

The Housing Services office at 350 King Street East will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025.

HSR Holiday Service

HSR’s Customer Service Centre at 36 Hunter St. East will be closed .

. For assistance with trip planning, call 905-546-2489. Phone service is available 7-days-a-week, including on holidays, from 7:30 am to 8 pm.

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Buses will operate a Sunday service level with the last trips from downtown at approximately 10 pm.

- Buses will operate a Sunday service level with the last trips from downtown at approximately 10 pm. Trans-Cab service will align with HSR Sunday schedules.

Customers can plan their trips and receive real-time service alerts from HSR through third-party apps such as Google Transit or Transit App.

Licensing and By-Law Services

The Licensing and By-Law Phone Queue Line 905-546-2782 will close on Friday, February 14 at 4:30 pm and will reopen Tuesday, February 18 at 8:30 am.

and will reopen If you have a matter that requires immediate attention such as vital services, or a health and safety concern, please call the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 905-546-2489

Municipal Service Centres

All Municipal Service Centres will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025 and will reopen Tuesday, February 18 at 8:30 am .

. The City of Hamilton offers five convenient ways to pay your property taxes. Learn about the payment options at hamilton.ca/PayYourPropertyTax

Ontario Works

The Ontario Works Program, including the Special Supports Program will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025 .

. The ofice will reopen on Tuesday, February 18 at 8:30 am.

Parking and Enforcement

Hamilton Municipal Parking System will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Parking Control Officers will not be enforcing routine matters or complaints from Sunday, February 16 at 5:45 am until Monday, February 17 at 10 pm .

. Proactive enforcement may occur for special events and areas of interest.

Public Health Services

To report suspected reportable diseases and food poisoning, call 905-546-2063.

To reports environmental spills, fires, or other events that may be a health hazard or safety issue, call 905-546-2489.

To report potential animal exposure to rabies, call 905-546-2489.

Safe Water Program issues that may be a health hazard, call 905-546-2489 or visit hamilton.ca/safewater.

All dental clinics, including Senior Dental Bus will be closed.

The Van Needle Syringe Program will not be operating on Monday, February 17, 2025 and will resume operations on February 18. For more information, visit: www.hamilton.ca/van.

Public Health Services Vaccine line hours

The Public Health Vaccine Records line will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday February 18, 2025. Please visit hamilton.ca/vaccinereporting for additional options to report routine vaccines.

Recreation

These recreation centres will be open for Family Day programming, details can be found by visiting hamilton.ca/dropin Bennetto Recreation Centre Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre Stoney Creek Recreation Centre Valley Park Recreation Centre Westmount Recreation Centre Sackville Hill Seniors Centre

All other recreation locations will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025 .

. Select areans will be open for a Family Day Public Skate, details can be found by visiting hamilton.ca/skating

All other arena locations will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Traffic Violations