Interstate Advanced Materials Des Moines Delivers Material Solutions to Support Iowa Businesses

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials , a leading distributor of plastics, composite materials, tools, and care products, is proud to serve Iowa businesses through its Des Moines location, providing reliable solutions for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications.Established in 1980 as Interstate Plastics, the company began its journey in Sacramento by helping local businesses grow. In 2013, it expanded to Des Moines in 2013 to better service the Midwest region. The company rebranded as Interstate Advanced Materials in 2022 to highlight its dedication to delivering advanced material solutions while emphasizing the expansion of its service offerings, including CNC machining, fabrication, cut-to-size, custom parts, routing, and more. Interstate Advanced Materials Des Moines plays a key role in supporting Iowa’s agriculture, manufacturing, food processing, and heavy equipment industries. With exceptional turn times for plastic machining, wholesale pricing plans , and fast local shipping options, Interstate Advanced Materials offers tailored, dependable solutions to meet its customer’s needs.Driven by its mission to be the most trusted distributor of advanced materials, the Des Moines team reflects the company’s core values of honesty, integrity, curiosity, passion, continuous improvement, and responsiveness. Its material specialists provide industry expertise and personalized support to help Iowa businesses succeed.“Building trust with Iowa businesses and the local community is the central focus of Interstate Advanced Materials Des Moines,” said Charlene Robles, Des Moines Regional Manager. “While we supply materials, our true mission is to foster growth and opportunities.”With over 40 years of experience, Interstate Advanced Materials continues to deliver innovative solutions, empowering customers to achieve their goals and drive operational success.For more information, contact Interstate Advanced Materials Des Moines at (515) 298-5080 or toll-free at (800) 742-3444. Visit the location at 4355 112th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

