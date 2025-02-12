Maven Collective Marketing Wins Platinum Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award for Transformative Website Redesign

2024 Summit International Award for Marketing Effectiveness Maven Collective Marketing’s Award-Winning Work on Klarinet Solutions’ Website Redesign

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, the top marketing partner for Microsoft Partners, has won the prestigious Platinum Summit International Marketing Effectiveness Award for their transformative redesign of Klarinet Solutions’ website. This strategic enhancement resulted in a 191% increase in qualified leads and a 312% boost in conversion rates in just 90 days.

Maven’s award-winning overhaul significantly enhanced user engagement for Klarinet Solutions, bringing their tagline, "Elevate Your Workplace," to life. This optimization of the digital experience also highlighted Klarinet’s proprietary Elevated Success Framework, a key differentiator in their role as a Microsoft Partner.

"As specialists in Microsoft Partnerships, we deeply understand the unique challenges and opportunities of this sector," stated Erica Hakonson, Founder and CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. Linda Amaro, CAO of Klarinet Solutions, added, "Our partnership with Maven has not only streamlined our operations but also significantly bolstered the confidence of our entire executive team. It's truly been a win-win situation."

Celebrating over 13 years as the leading marketing agency for Microsoft Partners, Maven Collective Marketing has garnered over 160 industry accolades, including the MarCom Platinum Award and the Web Excellence Marketing Effectiveness Award, demonstrating its relentless pursuit of marketing excellence.

For more information on Maven Collective Marketing’s award-winning services, visit mavencollectivemarketing.com

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable outcomes for global SaaS and software service providers, particularly Microsoft Partners. Recognized as a MarCom Platinum Award Winner for Strategic Rebranding Excellence and PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year, Maven Collective offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including branding, SEO, content development, website design and development, paid advertising, and event marketing. With deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, the agency serves as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World. Renowned for setting industry standards and building strong client relationships, Maven Collective continues to be recognized by industry leaders like Clutch, Netty, and Summit Creative.

