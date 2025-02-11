Taysha Frazer Joins The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group’s Internship Program

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group proudly welcomes Taysha Frazer to its esteemed Health Equity Internship Program . As a dedicated public health advocate and emerging leader in health policy, Taysha brings a wealth of lived experience and academic excellence to the HEC Group’s mission of advancing health equity.Currently pursuing a Master of Public Health (MPH) in Health Policy & Management at the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Public Health & Health Policy, Taysha is deeply committed to addressing systemic inequities in healthcare access, particularly for underserved communities. Her advocacy is informed by her personal journey as a first-generation college graduate who overcame significant barriers—including navigating language challenges—to achieve academic success with honors.“Taysha exemplifies the commitment that defines the next generation of health equity leaders,” said Dr. Whitney Perkins Witt , President and CEO of The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group. “Her passion for Medicaid expansion, public health policy reform, and improving healthcare accessibility for low-income communities aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to have her as part of our team.”Through her internship with HEC Group, Taysha will work on policy research, health equity initiatives, and projects focused on the social determinants of health. She is eager to engage with cross-sector stakeholders, apply her expertise in healthcare policy analysis, and contribute to meaningful public health reforms.“I am honored to join The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group and contribute to its vital work in shaping equitable health policies,” said Taysha Frazer. “This opportunity allows me to deepen my understanding of the intersection between healthcare access, policy, and advocacy while making a real impact on the communities that need it most.”Taysha’s journey exemplifies the power of perseverance and the importance of creating pathways for historically marginalized voices in public health decision-making. As she continues her work with HEC Group, she looks forward to collaborating with professionals dedicated to building a more just and equitable healthcare system.For more information about The Health Equity Consulting Group and its Internship Program, please visit https://www.healthequityconsult.com or contact HEC Group via info@healthequityconsult.com.About The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) GroupThe Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is a mission-driven, women-owned consulting firm dedicated to advancing health equity by developing data-driven, culturally responsive, and evidence-based solutions. Through strategic partnerships, research, and technical assistance, HEC Group collaborates with organizations across sectors to address social determinants of health and improve healthcare access for underserved populations.

