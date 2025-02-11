The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group Launches Internship Program to Develop Future Leaders in Health Equity

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is proud to announce the launch of its Health Equity Internship Program , a dynamic opportunity for students and trainees to gain hands-on experience in tackling health and social inequities. This program is designed for individuals passionate about advancing health equity, developing innovative solutions, and supporting organizations in their efforts to create meaningful change.“We are committed to fostering the next generation of leaders in health equity,” said Dr. Whitney Perkins Witt , President & CEO of The Health Equity Consulting Group. “This internship provides students with a unique opportunity to engage with cross-sector partners, apply population health knowledge in real-world settings, and directly contribute to advancing health equity.”A Hands-On Learning ExperienceInterns will have the opportunity to work alongside experts in the field and engage with healthcare providers, nonprofits, academic institutions, and government agencies to drive change in public health and healthcare systems. Key focus areas include:Collaborating with Partner Organizations – Supporting stakeholder engagement and partnerships to align organizational goals with innovative health equity solutions.Grant & Contract Writing – Assisting in identifying funding opportunities, drafting compelling grant proposals, and ensuring compliance with funding requirements.Applying Core Capabilities – Supporting strategy development, data analytics, and program implementation to address systemic inequities.Program & Policy Development – Designing and implementing initiatives that focus on social determinants of health (SDOH), Medicaid policy, and other equity-driven efforts.Health Equity Accreditation & Capacity-Building – Assisting organizations in achieving accreditation standards that promote health equity and inclusion.Evaluation & Impact Measurement – Developing frameworks to measure the success of health equity initiatives and providing data-driven insights.What Interns Will GainThis internship offers practical experience in addressing health disparities through hands-on projects and collaboration with cross-sector stakeholders. Interns will also gain exposure to innovative tools, including AI-driven analytics and implementation science frameworks, while contributing to impactful health equity solutions in maternal health, mental health, Medicaid, and other critical areas.Who Should ApplyThe HEC Group seeks motivated students and trainees who:✔️ Are passionate about advancing health equity and social justice.✔️ Possess strong communication, writing, and organizational skills.✔️ Are proactive, adaptable, and comfortable working with diverse partners.✔️ Have coursework or experience in policy development, program evaluation, data analysis, or stakeholder engagement.Internship Details & Application ProcessDuration: 6–12 months, with flexible scheduling.Location: Remote.Compensation: Unpaid; eligible for course credit (as approved by academic institutions).How to Apply:Interested candidates should submit the following materials to info@healthequityconsult.com:✅ A resume or CV.✅ A cover letter detailing their interest in health equity and relevant skills.✅ A writing sample.Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.Join HEC Group in transforming systems, empowering organizations, and creating a healthier, more equitable future for all.For more information, visit the HEC Group website.About The Health Equity Consulting (HEC) GroupThe Health Equity Consulting (HEC) Group is a mission-driven, women-owned firm dedicated to addressing health disparities through strategic solutions. By leveraging expertise in advanced data analytics, implementation science, and health equity accreditation, HEC Group partners with organizations across sectors to develop impactful programs that drive meaningful change in public health and healthcare delivery.📩 For media inquiries or further information, contact:The Health Equity Consulting Group✉️ info@healthequityconsulting.com

