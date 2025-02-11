Historic Charm Meets Modern Comfort at This Top Bed and Breakfast in West Point, NY

Discover a unique bed and breakfast near West Point, NY, offering a balance of historic charm and modern comforts in the heart of the Hudson Valley.

We’re proud to offer our guests a unique blend of history and modern amenities, creating a welcoming space where they can relax, explore, and enjoy the beauty of the Hudson Valley.” — Owner

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley, a historic bed and breakfast near West Point, NY, offers visitors a blend of timeless elegance and modern convenience. The property, set on scenic grounds with breathtaking views, has become a preferred destination for travelers seeking a unique getaway close to West Point. Combining historic charm with modern amenities, this bed and breakfast provides an unforgettable experience for leisure travelers and those visiting the iconic U.S. Military Academy at West Point.The inn exudes history and charm, with its roots dating back to the 19th century. Each room is carefully curated to preserve the original structure's character while ensuring guests enjoy the comforts of modern living. From cozy fireplaces to luxurious linens, every detail has been thoughtfully considered to enhance the guest experience. Located just minutes from West Point, it is an ideal home base for visitors exploring the region's rich history, natural beauty, and cultural offerings.For more information on booking or inquiries about the bed and breakfast near West Point, NY, visit https://www.cromwellmanorinn.com/ or call +1 845-534-7136.The Hudson Valley region is known for its picturesque landscapes, charming small towns, and year-round activities. At this bed and breakfast, guests can enjoy nearby hiking trails, explore historic sites, or indulge in the local culinary scene. Seasonal activities such as apple picking in the fall, winery tours, and visits to nearby art galleries add to the appeal of this destination.What sets this particular inn apart is its commitment to preserving history while offering modern comforts. The inn’s restoration work has maintained its historic architecture while incorporating features catering to today’s travelers' needs. Rooms are equipped with high-speed internet, updated bathrooms, and modern climate control systems—all while retaining period-appropriate décor that reflects the property’s long and storied past.For those visiting the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the inn offers a convenient location with easy access to campus tours, ceremonies, and events. Families of cadets and history enthusiasts alike will find the bed and breakfast to be a welcoming and peaceful retreat after exploring the academy and surrounding area.Beyond its proximity to West Point, the inn is a short drive from popular Hudson Valley destinations, including Storm King Art Center, Bannerman’s Island, and the charming town of Beacon. These nearby attractions make the inn perfect for weekend getaways or longer stays.This historic bed and breakfast also provides personalized service and attention to detail that larger hotels cannot match. Guests are treated to a gourmet breakfast featuring locally sourced ingredients each morning. The warm, inviting atmosphere and dedicated hospitality make every stay memorable.About Cromwell Manor Inn Cromwell Manor Inn is a historic bed and breakfast located at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY, just minutes from West Point. Known for its blend of historic charm and modern comfort, the inn offers a serene escape for travelers seeking to explore the Hudson Valley region. Guests can experience luxurious accommodations, gourmet breakfasts, and easy access to nearby attractions, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Storm King Art Center, and the region’s scenic hiking trails.Company Name: Cromwell Manor InnAddress: 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, United StatesPhone: +1 845-534-7136

