M. Dean Owen, CPA, PSC Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Accountants in Paducah, Kentucky

M. Dean Owen CPA, PSC Logo M. Dean Owen CPA, PSC with Donald Trump

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Accountants in Paducah, Kentucky has been awarded to M. Dean Owen, CPA, PSC. This recognition honours M. Dean Owen for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 1999, M. Dean Owen has been a leading Certified Public Accountant in Paducah, Kentucky, recognized for its high-quality services. Owner M. Dean Owen has three decades of tax experience. Owen and his team of five CPAs and 5 para-professionals have over 150 years of combined tax and advisory experience. While being a large, regional Certified Public Accountant firm, M. Dean Owen aims to feel like a local, mom and pop shop. The individualized, personal attention combined with professional experience is what makes M. Dean Owen stand out. Some of the many services offered by M. Dean Owen include: tax preparation; tax planning; college financial planning; elder care financial management; estate planning; small business services; and retirement planning. Proudly serving Paducah and the surrounding communities, M. Dean Owen is dedicated to delivering excellent accounting services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, M. Dean Owen stood out as a reputable company in the accounting sector. Known for its professional, detailed, and friendly team, M. Dean Owen has earned a strong reputation within the Paducah community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by M. Dean Owen’s communication and exceptional service:“After a few life changes, we are currently only tax clients for Dean Owen. He still treats us like king & queen whenever we have a question about the best way to handle a situation. We always appreciate his time and effort. Dean is not only knowledgeable but the effort he puts in to keeping current is incredible. MANY thanks for always being there!"“I found myself faced with a potentially serious situation that could have some big financial consequences. My wife immediately suggested that I call Dean because we knew he was someone that we could count on to have straight forward answers and the multi-faceted knowledge to see it from all angles. He knows small business owner’s challenges and he told us which way to go to avoid some big losses. I appreciated his direction and even though it was something I didn’t really want to do, I knew he was right. I trust him. That is something that I rarely give to people but I knew he would have our best interest in mind. Thanks Dean."“My wife and I had an initial meeting with Dean this week. He gave us some valuable advice. I've compared his approach with his advertisements and I believe he's the real deal - no BS, straight forward and competent. I'm confident we can trust him to provide us with honest investment and tax advice. UPDATE: After a year + investing with Dean and his team, I can say with confidence that they are looking out for our interests. They're giving my wife and I great advice without sales pressure. We really feel in charge but we value their insight and they always respond quickly to any question. I can't recommend Dean, Priya and their team highly enough. Their approach really is different - in a good way!"“My husband and I are close to our retirement years! Dean Owen is the first financial advisor who has taken the time to lay out a positive plan for our future. If you need to move your financial future in a positive direction, please do yourself a favor and call Dean Owen and his team of qualified advisors! You'll be grateful!"The M. Dean Owen team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding accountant services for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about M. Dean Owen, please visit the company's website at [www.owencpa.com].Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.