Nominations Being Accepted for the 2025 AEM-Leopold Conservation ...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced applications are being accepted for New York State’s 2025 Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Leopold Conservation Award. Presented in partnership with the Sand County Foundation, the annual award honors a farm and its nominating Soil and Water Conservation District for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation of soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on working land. In New York the $10,000 award is presented in partnership with national sponsor American Farmland Trust, and state partner Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Commissioner Ball said, “The distinguished New York AEM-Leopold Conservation award is a great way to honor New York’s farmers who work hard to protect our environment and combat climate change; preserve soil health and water quality; and leave the land better than they found it. I thank the Sand County Foundation and all of our partners for their collaboration in presenting this award and encourage eligible farms to work with their local Soil and Water Conservation District to apply.”

Applications for the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award are now being accepted, with county Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) applying on behalf of farms. Eligible candidates successfully incorporate AEM best management practices into the management of their farm, assisting the farmer in meeting business and environmental goals. Applicants should demonstrate conservation leadership and outreach in the agricultural sector and be an inspiration to other farmers. Applications must be received by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets by May 15, 2025.

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of conservation leaders. Interested candidates should contact their local county Soil and Water Conservation District. Contact information can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/soil-water-conservation-district-offices

The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the Leopold Conservation Award recognizes landowners who inspire others to consider conservation opportunities on their land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold advocated for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Sand County Foundation presents Leopold Conservation Awards to private landowners in 28 states. In New York, the longstanding AEM Award joined with the Leopold Conservation Award program in 2020, most recently awarding Sunnyside Farms of Scipio Center and the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District in 2024 with the fifth annual AEM-Leopold Conservation Award.

The New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award is made possible thanks to the generous support of American Farmland Trust, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Sand County Foundation, The Ida and Robert Gordon Family Foundation, Farm Credit East, Audubon New York, New York Farm Bureau, New York State Agribusiness Association, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

New York State’s annual Agricultural Environmental Management Award winners are chosen from nominees submitted by County Soil and Water Conservation Districts from around the state. The first Agricultural Environmental Management Award was presented in 2002; prior to that, the award was known as the Agricultural Stewardship Award.

New York State’s AEM framework is a model for the nation as a voluntary, incentive-based approach to protect natural resources and meet the economic needs of the agricultural community.

Sand County Foundation inspires and empowers a growing number of private landowners to ethically manage natural resources in their care, so future generations have clean and abundant water, healthy soil to support agriculture and forestry, plentiful habitat for wildlife and opportunities for outdoor recreation. www.sandcountyfoundation.org