London House Hosts Exclusive Wine Dinner with Hundred Acre

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London House recently welcomed members for an extraordinary evening of fine wine, gourmet dining, and unparalleled luxury during the Exclusive Wine Dinner with Hundred Acre on Friday, January 31st. This once-in-a-lifetime event featured Jayson and Helena Woodbridge, the visionaries behind Hundred Acre, and showcased a historic tasting of all six of the Hundred Acre 2021 wines—The Perfect Vintage.

Hundred Acre made history in 2021 as the first winery ever to submit six wines and receive six perfect 100-point scores from Lisa Perrotti-Brown, Master of Wine, Editor-in-Chief of The Wine Independent, and former Editor of RobertParker.com. The London House wine dinner was the first time all six of these wines were presented together in a single tasting, making this event a true milestone for wine connoisseurs.

The evening began with passed canapés at 6:30 PM, setting the stage for an elegant and immersive dining experience. Guests were then seated for dinner, where attendees were able to enjoy the six different 100 point rated cabernet sauvignons. As members savored each pairing, Jayson Woodbridge shared insights into his meticulous winemaking process, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Hundred Acre one of the world’s most sought-after wine labels.

The fully reserved event embodied the exclusivity and sophistication that define London House. From the exceptional wine selection to the carefully curated menu and engaging storytelling, the night was a true celebration of craftsmanship, luxury, and community. Guests had the rare opportunity to experience firsthand the dedication and passion behind Hundred Acre wines, making it an evening to remember.

London House continues to offer members exclusive opportunities to experience the finest in culinary, wine, and luxury lifestyle events. Stay tuned for upcoming private dinners, tastings, and curated gatherings designed for true connoisseurs.

For more information about future events and membership opportunities, contact concierge@londonhouse.life or visit https://londonhouse.life.

About London House

London House is Orlando’s premier private members’ club, offering exclusive dining, social, and event experiences in a luxurious setting. Memberships include the House Membership, Elite Membership, Out of Town Membership, and Corporate Memberships, each tailored to meet members’ preferences and provide unparalleled access to the club’s amenities.

