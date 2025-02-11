Southlea Adds Corporate Governance Lead with Deep Experience on Proxy Advisory Approaches

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southlea, a consulting firm specializing in executive compensation and governance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anqi Xu as Consultant and Compensation Governance Lead.

Renowned for its expertise in compensation consulting, Southlea emphasizes the importance of compensation governance, which includes the regular review and monitoring of shareholder and proxy advisor feedback. This focus is integral to providing comprehensive support to Human Resources Committees across Canada. Anqi joins Southlea with extensive experience in executive compensation and related governance matters, having most recently served as Associate Vice President in Institutional Shareholder Services’ (ISS) Canadian research team.

“Southlea has experienced significant growth over the past four years by assembling a team of professionals with diverse backgrounds in business, finance, accounting, legal, and governance. It is this combination of expertise that enables us to provide the best possible advice to our clients," stated Amanda Voegeli, President and Managing Partner.

As the only Canadian compensation consulting practice within the GECN network—a global association of independent consulting firms—Southlea is well-positioned to support western Canadian companies with international operations through access to over 150 colleagues across 35 countries.

Anqi brings over seven years of experience in compensation and governance matters, with a thorough understanding of shareholder and proxy advisors’ preferences and methodologies. She will leverage this experience to enhance Southlea's compensation governance practice and improve its ability to advise clients facing challenging shareholder pressures. Additionally, she will assist companies in proactively developing compensation governance policies and practices to mitigate future risks.

“I look forward to collaborating with Southlea’s clients, which include large publicly-traded companies, in addressing the latest policies and preferences of major shareholders and proxy advisory firms,” stated Anqi.

Southlea remains committed to supporting companies across Canada in addressing their executive compensation and governance challenges by building on our existing governance tools and methodologies.

About Southlea:

Southlea is an independent compensation consulting firm that offers global perspectives as a part of the GECN Group, collaborating with over 150 compensation professionals in 35 countries. The firm has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal, and serves clients across Canada in various industries and organizational structures. The team consists of multi-disciplined advisors with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Southlea is certified by WBE Canada as a Women’s Business Enterprise and is Rainbow Registered as an LGBT+ friendly organization. Website: www.southlea.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Amanda Voegeli, President 416-901-4858 amanda@southlea.com

