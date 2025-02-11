Prioritizing inclusion and diversity earns CPABC B.C. Top Employer status

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) has been recognized as one of B.C.’s Top Employers.

The organization was acknowledged, in part, for its ongoing commitment to championing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI). “The intent is to ensure that we are creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment that really supports our employees as well as our members,” says Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “Having a diverse team enables us to achieve our goal of protecting the public.” Among the CPABC team, 72 per cent identify as women, nearly half identify as a racialized person, and about one-fifth identify as people with disabilities and/or neurodiversity.

The organization’s work to advance EDI includes the adoption of a formal EDI plan and the establishment of an EDI Alliance staff group that makes recommendations to leadership on how to include EDI in processes, policies, and programs. CPABC has also made changes to health benefits to embrace diversity in the workplace, providing up to 17 weeks adoption leave top-up pay and a $1,500 mental health practitioner benefit.

To further support a sense of belonging, CPABC launched two mentorship programs in 2024. New hires are assigned a buddy under the organization’s Buddy Program to help them navigate the workplace over their first 90 days. More seasoned employees can enroll in the STARship program – an acronym for support, teach, aspire, reach – which pairs workers to share knowledge with each other on an ongoing basis.

“Our ultimate goal is creating a culture where everyone feels they can bring their authentic selves to work,” notes Mathison. “I’m proud of the ways our employees contribute to this goal and would like to applaud everyone on CPABC’s achievement as one of B.C.’s Top Employers for the sixth consecutive year.”

Employers on the B.C. Top Employer’s list were evaluated and selected based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

Read the complete list of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2025.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

