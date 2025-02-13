Kelley Ann Eccles, CPA, Promoted to Partner at KRS CPAs, Paramus, NJ

Eccles will continue to provide tax planning and preparation services to professional service firms, with a concentration in law firms.

Since joining us right after college, Kelley’s dedication and passion have nurtured the growth of our team and ensured the highest level of care for our clients.” — KRS managing partner Maria Rollins, CPA, MST

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramus, New Jersey – KRS CPAs (KRSCPAS.com), a Paramus, NJ, based accounting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelley Ann Eccles (DaCunha), CPA , from accounting manager to partner. Eccles was promoted because of her leadership in many areas, including business development, staff recruitment and training, as well as in building client relationships with professional service firms and developing the outsourced client accounting and bookkeeping department.Eccles has been with KRS for 17 years, progressing from entry-level accountant to senior accountant and then to manager.“Since joining us right after college, Kelley’s dedication and passion have nurtured the growth of our team and ensured the highest level of care for our clients. Her commitment to developing others and her constant support have had a significant impact on our firm,” says KRS managing partner Maria Rollins, CPA, MST. “We are excited to see how her leadership will continue to elevate us all."“I’ve been with KRS from the beginning and I’ve grown as the firm has grown,” Eccles comments, noting that KRS is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year. “I’ve always been a cheerleader to promote and grow the firm. I believe in making KRS a great place to work and in delivering outstanding service to our clients.”“Kelley’s contributions to serving our law firm clients with their tax needs have helped build our success in this market segment,” says partner Jerry Shanker, CPA/ABV, MST, co-chair of the firm's tax department. “She is also a tremendous resource for younger firm members, especially during tax season.”Eccles graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ. Away from the office, she enjoys spending time with family, especially her daughter Ella (3 years) and son Liam (9 years). She lives in Wood-Ridge, NJ.ABOUT KRS CPAsParamus, New Jersey-based KRS CPAs provides accounting and assurance, business and individual tax services, litigation support, business valuation analysis, estate planning and advisory services to small and medium-sized businesses in New Jersey and the New York metro area. KRS is well known for helping its clients create the solutions they need for personal and business success.An award-winning accounting firm, KRS has been honored by NJBIZ as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey for thirteen years, named one of the Best Firms to Work for by Accounting Today, and ranked among the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation. KRS is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. To learn more about career opportunities at KRS, visit the Careers page For more information about KRS CPAs accounting, tax planning, and bookkeeping services, please visit www.krscpas.com or call (201) 655-7411.

