LIXIL Water Experience Center Opens in New York

An Immersive Destination Showcasing LIXIL’s Industry-Leading Kitchen and Bath Solutions Across Renowned Global Brands

New York, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXIL Corporation (“LIXIL”, TSE Code: 5938), a global pioneer of water and housing products, proudly announces the grand opening of the LIXIL Water Experience Center, in the heart of New York City’s historic Flatiron District. The nearly 10,000-square-foot space showcases kitchen and bath solutions from LIXIL’s industry-leading brands—American Standard, GROHE, DXV, INAX, and Basco—and offers an immersive experience for the architecture and design community, as well as consumers.

“The LIXIL Water Experience Center is a testament to our unwavering focus on innovation and design excellence—bringing our heritage, our customers, and our future vision together in one inspiring space,” said Nik Bafana, Leader, LIXIL Americas. "For generations, our brands have been trusted by customers who value quality craftsmanship and rely on our deep understanding of how people interact with water. At LIXIL, we continue to blend technology and design to create solutions that make a house a home.”

The LIXIL Water Experience Center was brought to life through a collaboration between the celebrated Paris-based interior design agency Malherbe and LIXIL’s award-winning Global Design team. Together, they created a dynamic and versatile space that not only inspires and engages, but also showcases the full breadth of LIXIL’s diverse brand portfolio.

The building features a dynamic space perfect for events, training and community gatherings. Upon entering, visitors are enveloped in an open environment designed to instill collaboration. Reflective surfaces and a carefully curated interplay of light and movement create an immersive experience that mirrors the serenity and power of water. The space flows seamlessly, engaging the senses with gentle ripples of light and soothing ambient sounds.

The LIXIL Water Experience Center showcases product vignettes across all of LIXIL's brands with engaging, hands-on experiences including an operational shower room with a custom music playlist and a live kitchen area with fully functioning faucets, allowing guests to experience firsthand how various spray settings can impact everyday tasks. Additionally, the space features multiple interactive design areas where designers and architects can view brand collections and finishes for an in-person experience that digital screens can’t replicate.

“Brand experience centers serve as the bridge between inspiration and realization - helping “make better homes for everyone, everywhere,” said Jean-Jacques L’Hénaff, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Americas. “They aren’t just a physical representation of a brand’s catalog—they’re collaborative hubs where designers, contractors, and homeowners come together to share ideas, refine plans, and bring visions to life. This hands-on experience fosters trust, sparks creativity, and empowers customers to make confident, informed decisions.”

The LIXIL Water Experience Center highlights LIXIL's dedication to sustainability, global impact, and making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Located at 155 Fifth Avenue, the LIXIL Water Experience Center welcomes guests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers interested in purchasing products at the LIXIL Water Experience Center will be directed to the most convenient sales partners.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including American Standard, GROHE, DXV, INAX, and Basco. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

Learn more at lixil.com

Learn more about the LIXIL Water experience center at lixilwaterxnyc.com

