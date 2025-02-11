Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates 70 years serving Arizona children with Big Night Out Platinum Gala

Annual Gala Fundraiser benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ) is hosting their 70th Anniversary Big Night Out Gala on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa - 6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ. The event will be hosted by emcee Paul Horton, Arizona’s Family Meteorologist/Reporter/Car Washer. Chairs for the event are Jenny Holsman Tetreault, Vice President and Associate General Counsel at TPI Composites, and Colin Tetreault, Senior Manager for Ernst & Young, as well as Dr. Suzy Stein, a board-certified OB/GYN and Pelvic Surgeon and the owner of Tranquility IV Wellness and Fernando Perez, who are award winning writers of film and graphic novels.The “Platinum Party” themed Gala will feature guest speakers, cocktails, dinner, mystery boxes, a live auction, and entertainment with more than 700 people expected to attend. This special evening will be spent recognizing the impact BBBSAZ has had in our community over the past SEVEN decades, honoring volunteer service, and celebrating our community legacy!The gala begins at 5:30pm with a cocktail reception, followed by the program & dinner starting at 7:00pm hosted by Paul Horton with special guest speakers from community leaders to past Big Brothers and Big Sisters spanning the past 70 years. Then, the afterparty begins featuring live band karaoke with the Instant Classics, playing music from 1955-2025 to celebrate 70 years of BBBSAZ while giving guests a chance to be rock stars!More information: https://www.bbbsaz.org/bignightoutgala/ Visit the BBBSAZ website to purchase a ticket, table, or sponsorship.Gala Sponsors:Cocktail Reception Hosts are Fry's Food Stores and Pharos FoundationOther sponsors include Bell Bank, EY, PAYROC, The Structures Group, Alliance Bank, Arizona State University, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Corporate Data Solutions, Inc., Eide Bailly, Phoenix Suns Charities, UMB Bank, NA, WL Gore & Associates, Aniles & Co., and Harrah's Ak-Chin CasinoABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL ARIZONAFor 70 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has operated under the belief that, inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life and our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages six through 18, in Maricopa County and Pinal County. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people, as well as our Big volunteers. For more information, contact BBBSAZ at 602-264-BIGS or visit www.bbbsaz.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.