Inc. Recognizes Carahsoft as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been included on the third annual Power Partner Awards list by Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes Carahsoft among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

“This recognition validates Carahsoft and its reseller partners’ commitment to providing our customers with top-quality AI and machine learning solutions that enable them to enhance operational efficiency and productivity,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We are honored to be included on this list and look forward to the new opportunities and partnerships in the future.”

Carahsoft has more than 120 partners in its AI and machine learning portfolio that offer tools applicable to design, analytics, modeling, simulation and many other use-cases that can lead to better outcomes and improved processes for Government agencies. These partners provide solutions that enable the Public Sector to automate analytical processes, provide real-time access to information and derive meaningful insights from data. Carahsoft’s combined sales and marketing initiatives, coupled with its deep investment in the Public Sector, have driven significant demand for the company’s AI & ML partner offerings while streamlining the procurement process for agencies.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

