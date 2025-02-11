The Brookbush Institute Updated 2 Glossary Terms: Reciprocal Inhibition and Neuromuscular Inhibition

Reciprocal Inhibition - https://brookbushinstitute.com/glossary/reciprocal-inhibition

Nobel Laurette Sir Charles Scott Sherrington who demonstrated this phenomenon and proposed a theory of synaptic communication of the nervous system in his seminal work in 1906!” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

Reciprocal Inhibition

Nobel Laurette Sir Charles Scott Sherrington who demonstrated this phenomenon and proposed a theory of synaptic communication of the nervous system in his seminal work in 1906!" — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

Reciprocal Inhibition: A neuromuscular reflex that may result in a decrease in the activity of the functional antagonist when agonist activity increases. For example, an increase in biceps brachii activity may decrease triceps brachii activity, and an increase in psoas activity may decrease gluteus maximus activity.

Note: Reciprocal inhibition is likely dictated by innervations between nerve cells and may not always reflect "perfect opposites." For example, an increase in the tensor fascia lata's activity may decrease the gluteus medius's activity (both muscles perform hip abduction).

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a technique incorporating reciprocal inhibition?
- PNF in Practice by Beckers and Buck includes a technique called "PNF agonist-antagonist stretching," which includes both an agonist contraction as well as a contraction of the antagonist to take advantage of reciprocal inhibition to achieve more extensibility from the target muscle.

What induces reciprocal inhibition?

